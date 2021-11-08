EA Drainage/EBR to enter Bayou Manchac cleaning/snagging agreement

“They’ve held us hostage long enough,” EA Drainage Vice Chairman Chase Melancon. Councilman/Drainage Commissioner Melancon was heard to utter just before casting one of eight votes awarding New River Channel Improvements to Boone Services, LLC on Monday. Melancon was referring to Bridging the Gap, LLC which failed to ink necessary contractual documents, all while claiming it intended to do so. It has been 26 months since the project was first awarded to a third company, B & K Construction, which withdrew its $4.436 million bid in late-2019 after realizing it had underbid the job. Twice more bid, Boone Services offering the second lowest bid each time, its latest $4,816,000 offer was unanimously approved.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO