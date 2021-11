Eternals director Chloé Zhao is very clearly a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Marvel Comics and the films they have inspired. As seen in the interview video above, Zhao is quick to spot a helmet for Nova, one of Marvel's cosmic heroes who has yet to gain any mainstream traction having not been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. So, it should come as no surprise that Zhao is aware of some rumors surrounding her Eternals movie about characters like Thanos appearing. When it comes to excluding Marvel heroes and villains that audiences have already met in the MCU, it was not such an easy task to stay away from some of Zhao's favorites.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO