Pfizer Expected To Seek Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For People 18 And Older

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Pfizer is expected to seek US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine booster shot for people 18 and older, a Biden administration official said Monday. The request could come as soon as this week, although the date could shift. The expected EUA...

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
Person
Joe Biden
4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
COVID Surge Concerns Grow As Nation Heads Into The Holidays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Americans are less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and a year removed from the worst parts of the Coronavirus pandemic that plagued most of 2020. However, for the first time in two months, COVID-19 cases are trending upwards. LA County Health Director Says Winter COVID...
California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
More Than 3 Million Minnesotans Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, But Is That Protection Wearing Off?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 65,000 vaccinated Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, according to health officials. These breakthrough cases account for about 2% of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who’ve been vaccinated against the virus. Currently, the state is giving out more booster shots than first doses. Doctors say that the boosters will help keep more breakthrough cases out of already crowded hospital rooms. More than 660,000 Minnesotans have received a booster shot — that’s about 20% of the fully-vaccinated population in Minnesota. With those figures, Minnesota is third in the nation for the percentage of the population with...
COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
