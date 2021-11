From 2009 through 2018, Kentucky managed to secure a commitment from at least one top-rated big every recruiting class. It started with DeMarcus Cousins in 2009, followed by Enes Kanter and Terrence Jones in 2010, Anthony Davis in 2011, Nerlens Noel in 2012, Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson in 2013, Karl-Anthony Towns and Trey Lyles in 2014, Skal Labissiere in 2015, Bam Adebayo in 2016, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nick Richards in 2017 and EJ Montgomery in 2018.

