California State

Suit targeting CA school mask mandates to be heard in SD court

By Jermaine Ong
 7 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A lawsuit that aims to put an end to face mask mandates in California schools is set to be heard in a San Diego County courtroom on Monday.

The suit, filed by the group Let Them Breathe, is asking that a judge grant an injunction that would keep the state from enforcing a mask mandate for K-12 students.

The group that filed the lawsuit consists of more than 30,000 parents. The group calls the masks “unnecessary, ineffective, and harmful to students.”

Let Them Breathe representatives said they have gathered numerous written declarations from medical experts and parents who are against mask mandates.

In a news release, Let Them Breathe founder Sharon McKeeman said, “Parents have witnessed their children suffering for far too long. Let Them Breathe is confident that science and the law are on their side and they are eager to present their case in court. A favorable ruling would establish mask-choice statewide. No matter what happens Let Them Breathe will not give up on restoring children’s smiles.”

The judge overseeing the lawsuit has set aside the entire day to hear arguments from both sides.

SD teen working to get more girls into STEM

In almost 50 years from 1970 to 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau says out of all stem workers in this country, women went from 8 percent to 27 percent. That’s still low considering nearly half the workforce is now women. A Poway High School senior is doing something to try to change that.
Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

