CSPD warns drivers about ‘puffing’ as winter weather approaches

Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 115 northbound and southbound is closed due to fire activity between Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road. This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs. Additional details will be posted to this article once available. The post Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound appeared first on KRDO.
Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was discovered Saturday near Langdon and State Highway 96, just outside Pueblo city limits, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. A man hiking in the area originally reported seeing what he believed to be a dead body and deputies were able to respond and confirm it was The post Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Fire contained in Colorado Springs that prompted evacuations Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire off King street and Tonka avenue is contained after it prompted evacuations for structures off Friendship lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The call came in around 2 p.m. Sunday and CSFD said around 60 personnel responded. In total, CSFD said 22 homes were evacuated. The post Fire contained in Colorado Springs that prompted evacuations Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 6th, Timothy Cheasebro was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Astrozon Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Just before midnight, a man walked in and demanded for money out of the register. After noting that the robber was not armed, Cheasebro walked away and through a The post Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in Canon City. Investigators with FCSO say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1600 Locust Street. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot to the chest, and he died at the scene. FCSO hasn't The post Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m., downtown in Colorado Springs near Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, The post Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries appeared first on KRDO.
Research Parkway closed until Jan. 13
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Research Parkway will be closed from the west side of Powers to Channel Dr. until Jan. 13. CDOT will be constructing a large part of Diamond Interchange. Roads will be closed for at least two months. All businesses and schools will remain open. South and northbound Powers will not be The post Research Parkway closed until Jan. 13 appeared first on KRDO.
34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a possible burglary Saturday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Corey Elenga, allegedly shattered windows at someone's home near Milton E. Proby Pkwy and South Academy Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs. 34-year-old Elenga allegedly was armed with two large kitchen knives, holding one in The post 34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives appeared first on KRDO.
Vaccines to be required at some indoor events across Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new health order will require everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in certain counties across Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The protocols take effect on Nov. 19 in Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson Counties. Health officials The post Vaccines to be required at some indoor events across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man facing charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old patient in August faced another abuse complaint roughly a year before the incident. Brian Schaffer's behavioral analyst license was censured in Arizona in 2020 after an incident where Schaffer was "observed conducting overly aggressive and restrictive behavior" with a four-year-old boy The post Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints appeared first on KRDO.
Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning near Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon created a smoke plume visible from miles away. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire is between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway near northbound I-25. Nearby travelers are urged to use caution. According to the U.S. Air The post Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Boulder King Soopers planning to reopen, 50% employees returning following mass shooting
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado is finalizing an opening date for its grocery store. In a press release, a spokesperson says 50% of the store's employees have committed to returning to this location once the doors reopen, following the mass shooting where ten people, including a Boulder police officer and The post Boulder King Soopers planning to reopen, 50% employees returning following mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers. Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving The post Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers appeared first on KRDO.
Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is warning hikers and cyclists to stay vigilant after he says he found several wooden planks with dozens of sharp nails hidden along a trail in Colorado Springs. Cameron Pflieger's mother, Anna, originally posted photos of the nails and described the scene in a post on Nextdoor, which The post Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap appeared first on KRDO.
One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Update: The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed one person died following a fire at a homeless camp along Fountain Creek. At 4:07 p.m., PFD said there was a confirmed single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th St. Pueblo Fire can confirm a The post One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire that was reportedly engulfed in flames Thursday evening near S. Academy Boulevard. Emergency crews went to the house near the 3000 block of Pinnacle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire as of 6:20 p.m. According to The post 2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified, Jessica Maez, 32, was shot and crashed a vehicle into a utility pole in the Galley Road shooting. According Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Maez's death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs just this year. On Saturday, Nov. 6 at The post Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire has been identified, according to El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to CSPD's press release, police have identified Ronald Turner, 66, was the man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) along with Colorado Springs Fire The post Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
Student taken into custody for lighting flare in classroom at Sierra High School
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at Sierra High School was taken into custody after lighting a flare inside a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a fire alarm was activated at 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A School Resource Officer responded to the classroom where the smoke was reportedly coming from. Once in The post Student taken into custody for lighting flare in classroom at Sierra High School appeared first on KRDO.
Crash closes intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a traffic accident in northeast Colorado Springs. At 6:23 p.m., CSPD announced a crash at the intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. Officers at the scene closed the area surrounding the intersection. Injury traffic crash within the intersection of Rangewood Dr. The post Crash closes intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
