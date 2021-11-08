Celtics still interested in Ben Simmons

The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

It doesn’t take much to realize that trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.

I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the possibilities that are in play here:

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.

Jay King @ByJayKing

My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.

How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Disgruntled Ben Simmons can be on his way to Boston #NBA

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers.

In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. – 11:09 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.

I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Gee, I wonder who it benefits to leak that the only acceptable price to obtain Ben Simmons is one of the best young guards in the league, which happens to line up with what the Sixers brass has said publicly. – 10:48 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.

That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Jeff Van Gundy tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell that while coaches want to give their players every chance to succeed, Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons need to be on the same page for that to happen. pic.twitter.com/rzoLmQFHGj – 1:00 PM

Rich Hofmann: Williams is certainly an intriguing piece. An athletic big man like him who can also make plays with the ball in his hands likely holds some decent trade value around the league, probably just not as much in this discussion. The Sixers learned the hard way that you don’t need to pay another center to play behind Embiid. “The hard way,” in this case, currently wears No. 42 for the Celtics. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021

Rich Hofmann: In general, I think the Sixers are just trying to push this eventual trade out as far as they can. If they can get to the middle of this season, perhaps conditions change around the league as teams start to see the reality of their rosters. It seems that the front office would prefer to use Simmons and their young players/draft capital in return for a star than multiple pieces in return for Simmons. For now, the Sixers are in a weird holding pattern. The rest of the team is playing inspired basketball and selling the image of a tight-knit group that is willing to sacrifice for the greater good. The absence of Simmons throughout all these good vibes and made 3-point shots is, um, notable. Despite all the potential awkwardness, the Sixers still want Simmons to play for them. Stevens being in the front office adds a fun wrinkle to this, but as long as he stays patient, I’m not sure I presently see a trade at this point between these two old rivals. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021

Mark Murphy: Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is “untrue.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / November 8, 2021