Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic

WDIO-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it's on the knife edge of survival. Scientists and activists say the ongoing negotiations at the U.N. climate conference may determine the fate of the northern polar region perhaps more than any other part...

goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sea ice presence is linked to higher carbon export and vertical microbial connectivity in the Eurasian Arctic Ocean

Arctic Ocean seaÂ ice cover is shrinking due to warming. Long-term sediment trap data shows higher export efficiency of particulate organic carbon in regions with seasonal sea ice compared to regions without sea ice. To investigate this sea-ice enhanced export, we compared how different early summer phytoplankton communities in seasonally ice-free and ice-covered regions of the Fram Strait affect carbon export and vertical dispersal of microbes. In situ collected aggregates revealed two-fold higher carbon export of diatom-rich aggregates in ice-covered regions, compared to Phaeocystis aggregates in the ice-free region. Using microbial source tracking, we found that ice-covered regions were also associated with more surface-born microbial clades exported to the deepÂ sea. Taken together, our results showed that ice-covered regions are responsible for high export efficiency and provide strong vertical microbial connectivity. Therefore, continuous sea-iceÂ loss may decrease the vertical export efficiency, and thus the pelagic-benthic coupling, with potential repercussions for Arctic deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Antarctic bacteria live on air and make their own water using hydrogen as fuel

Humans have only recently begun to think about using hydrogen as a source of energy, but bacteria in Antarctica have been doing it for a billion years. We studied 451 different kinds of bacteria from frozen soils in East Antarctica and found most of them live by using hydrogen from the air as a fuel. Through genetic analysis, we also found these bacteria diverged from their cousins in other continents approximately a billion years ago. These incredible microorganisms come from ice-free desert soils north of the Mackay Glacier in East Antarctica. Few higher plants or animals can prosper in this environment,...
WILDLIFE
abc17news.com

EXPLAINER: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears

As world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to ramp up efforts to curb climate change, the future of polar bears looms over them. Scientists and advocates say the threatened animals are “the canary in the cryosphere.” The Arctic has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. That has meant less sea ice. Polar bears need sea ice to hunt. So, shrinking sea ice means shrinking polar bears — literally. Scientists say polar bears in some places are smaller than they used to be.
WILDLIFE
alaskasnewssource.com

Arctic warming up to 3 times faster than rest of world

(AP) — The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge of survival. Scientists and activists say the ongoing negotiations at the U.N. climate conference may determine the fate of the northern polar region perhaps more than any other part of the planet. In a couple decades or less, the Arctic will see summers with no sea ice. Some glaciers are doomed. The massive ice sheet in Greenland is melting. Permafrost is thawing.
earth.com

Black carbon is a major driver of Arctic warming

During the past decades, annual average temperatures in the Arctic have been rising almost twice as fast as in the rest of the world. Although the main driver of warming is the global increase in carbon dioxide concentrations, other climate forcers and feedback processes have a significant role in amplifying Arctic warming.
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Sea Ice Loss Warming Air & Oceans

The last 15 years have brought some of the lowest sea ice levels since records started on sea ice in 1978. Melting sea ice is not only causing sea level rise but it’s also warming our air and oceans. Checkout the graphic below and you can see the benefit of...
uaf.edu

Online course offers free Arctic climate change education

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and no place is experiencing more extreme impacts than the Arctic. The University of Alaska Fairbanks is making it easy for people globally to gain a basic understanding of climate change issues in the circumpolar North through a new massive open online course.
FAIRBANKS, AK
wildlife.org

Adapted to Arctic cold, murres are vulnerable to a warming climate

When researchers heard reports of thick-billed murres dying on their nests on sunny days on the Hudson Bay in Nunavut, Canada, they wondered if the birds were having trouble dealing with the Arctic’s warmer-than-normal temperatures. Past research had focused on how well adapted these birds were to cold temperatures. But...
Science News

Scientists are racing to save the Last Ice Area, an Arctic Noah’s Ark

It started with polar bears. In 2012, polar bear DNA revealed that the iconic species had faced extinction before, likely during a warm period 130,000 years ago, but had rebounded. For researchers, the discovery led to one burning question: Could polar bears make a comeback again?. Studies like this one...
WILDLIFE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

WHOI scientists investigate climate change link to red tide expansion into Arctic

Scientists studying red tide in Alaska are worried that climate change could awaken a sleeping giant. A new study, led by scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and published in the Oct. 12 “Proceedings of the National Academy Science,” sampled the sea bed and surface waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in 2018 and 2019 and mapped red tide cyst beds.
ENVIRONMENT
USNI News

Military Planners Should Map Out Operations in Warming Arctic Waters, Expert Says

The United States reminds Canada and Russia often that Washington regards the Northern Sea Route and the Northwest Passage as straits used for international navigation, not exclusively theirs to control, an international maritime law expert said Wednesday. James Kraska, a professor at the Naval War College, said that with warming...
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY

