Scarface Announces His Retirement From Rap

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBnP3_0cq8dRlm00

After years of considering retirement from the rap game, Scarface has officially called it quits, making the announcement that he no longer plans to release any more rap albums moving forward.

The announcement was made during a recent episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast with Geto Boys member and cohost Willie D with Face revealing that we may be able to look forward to more music from him in the future, albeit in another genre.

“I’m done with the rap,” he said while discussing his future career plans. “If I could, man, I would love to fu*king go into a different lane of music. Like another genre. Maybe, like, blues or maybe, like, rock. Or maybe, like, alternative. I want to do something different now. You know how you burn the lane? I burned the lane?”

However, the Houston rep confirmed that he’ll be putting together a farewell concert to show his gratitude to his legion of fans while giving them another opportunity to see him perform his classic hits, possibly for the last time.

“The cool part about it is, I get to say farewell twice,” he said, alluding to a future Geto Boys send-off alongside Willie D. “‘Cause I can go out there and say farewell by myself, and then I gotta go out with you and say farewell, too.”

Check out a clip from the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast below.

hotnewhiphop.com

Scarface Says He's "Done With Rap"

One of the most influential rappers to ever step to a mic might be calling it quits. On the latest episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, Scarface dropped the bombshell announcement that he will officially be stepping away from rap to explore some of his other creative endeavors. However, the rapper will not be calling it quits without saying goodbye to his fans. Scarface also revealed he'd be hosting a farewell concert to offer his fans some proper closure.
RNB Cincy 100.3

Scarface planning a farewell show in his hometown of Houston

  Legendary Hip Hop Icon Brad “Scarface” Jordan is planning  farewell show in the city of Houston in which he grew up in. The statement and show was announced on the Geto Boys Podcast. The Geto Boys member know for his surreal story telling lyrics and biggest radio hit was “Mind playin tricks” states it’s […]
Vibe

Chaka Khan And Stephanie Mills Will Face Off In ‘Verzuz’ Holiday Special

This is not a drill. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will grace the stage together in a Verzuz special fit for the Queens. Confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 13), the holiday event will take place this Thursday (Nov. 18) live from The Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The surprise announcement comes nearly five months after Mills revealed she proposed this battle to the Verzuz team in the spring, but they reportedly weren’t interested. After being turned down, Mills’ manager, Amp Harris, admitted that the battle was actually in the works when the “Home” singer...
