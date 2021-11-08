CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman runs her vehicle into Bryon Center restaurant, injuring a 12-year-old girl inside (Bryon Center, MI)

 7 days ago

On early Saturday evening, a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries after an 88-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a Byron Center restaurant.

The single-vehicle accident took place at about 5 p.m. at 2527 84th St SW in Byron Center.

A woman runs her vehicle into Bryon Center restaurant, injuring a 12-year-old girl inside

November 8, 2021

