A woman runs her vehicle into Bryon Center restaurant, injuring a 12-year-old girl inside (Bryon Center, MI)
Nationwide Report
On early Saturday evening, a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries after an 88-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a Byron Center restaurant.
The single-vehicle accident took place at about 5 p.m. at 2527 84th St SW in Byron Center.
November 8, 2021
