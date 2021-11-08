Blood Test Looks at Patients' Whole Genome to Spot Rare Inherited Diseases

Sickle cell disease, a common genetic bloodÂ disorder, results from a point mutation in the Î²-globin gene affecting the configuration of hemoglobin, predisposing to painful vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) and multi-organ dysfunctions. There is a huge variation in the phenotypic expressions of SCD and VOC owing to genetic and environmental factors. This study aimed to characterize the whole blood gene expression profile using Microarray technology in Bahraini patients with SCD determining the differentially expressed genes in steady-state (n"‰="‰10) and during VOC (n"‰="‰10) in comparison to healthy controls (n"‰="‰8). Additionally, the study intended to identify potential genetic marker associated with hemolysis. The analysis identified 2073 and 3363 genes that were dysregulated during steady-state and VOC, respectively, compared to healthy controls. Moreover, 1078 genes were differentially expressed during VOC compared to steady state. The PLSCR4 gene was almost 6-fold up-regulated in microarray, 4-fold in polymerase chain reaction, and a mean protein concentration of 0.856Â ng/ml was observed in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay during VOC compared to steady-state (0.238Â ng/ml) (p"‰<"‰0.01). Amongst these genes, PLSCR4 is involved in erythrocyte membrane deformity thus, predisposing to hemolysis, adhesion, and thrombosis. In conclusion, PLSCR4 may serve as a potential biomarker for VOC and future large-scale validation are recommended.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO