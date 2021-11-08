CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

By Daniel Sparks
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Musk says he doesn't want to appear like he's trying to avoid taxes by not selling shares.
  • Without cash salary or cash bonuses, the CEO needs to sell shares to pay taxes.
  • There's a silver lining for Tesla bulls in this narrative.

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) dipped on Monday, falling as much as 7.3%. As of 10:20 a.m. EST, the stock was down about 3%.

The growth stock's decline comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his stock. Over the weekend, the billionaire conducted a poll on Twitter, asking whether he should sell some shares and pay taxes on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140FgH_0cq8bdCM00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

If Musk follows through with his promise on Twitter to "abide by the results of this poll," he will indeed be selling 10% of his Tesla stock. Over 3.5 million people voted, with about 58% of votes saying that the CEO should sell 10% of his stock.

For why he proposed the partial sale, Musk said, "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock." In addition, the CEO notes that since he doesn't take a cash salary or collect cash bonuses, stock sales are the only way he can pay taxes.

Now what

While some investors may interpret a move by Musk to sell shares as bearish, those investors may want to reconsider looking at this move with the glass half full (or 90% full, for that matter). Selling 10% of his shares means Musk would hold onto a whopping 90% of his massive stake in the company. The CEO currently owns more than 20% of Tesla, with the stake valued at well over $300 billion. Maintaining 90% of his holdings in Tesla would mean the billionaire's skin is in the game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Continues to Soar: Here's Why

For cryptocurrency investors looking at meme tokens, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) remains the hottest token in town. It's once again on the run, having jumped 10% in earlier trading today before settling down. This momentum is infectious, and cryptocurrency investors and traders have reason to like the recent price action. This...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why the Market Liked Q2 Holdings' Earnings Report

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) isn't as flashy as some other software-as-a-service stocks and doesn't get much attention from Wall Street. However, investors may want to take a closer look at the stock following the recent earnings report. As Fool contributors Vicki Hutchison and Jason Hall explain in this episode of "Beat...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Produce Additional EVs In Volume

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders about selling his stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk is back on Twitter to talk selling stocks again. This time, he’s trolling Senator Bernie Sanders about it. Sanders on Saturday tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Cue Musk, the world’s wealthiest. “I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” the Tesla CEO and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Stock#Tesla Stock Fell#Tsla
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns Tesla stock is in a bubble, rings the inflation alarm, and predicts an epic market crash

Tesla stock is in a bubble, and Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company has zero chance of meeting its shareholders' massive expectations, Jeremy Grantham said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. The legendary investor and chief strategist of Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo also sounded the inflation alarm, blasted the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Tesla stock dropping?

Tesla (TSLA) stock falls again on Friday, nearly 3%. Tesla (TSLA) has stalled after Elon Musk's share sale. Elon tweets again this time about Bernie Sanders. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell once again on Friday as the hangover effect from CEO Elon Musk's share sale continued. Despite some attempts at a bounce, this is now the second consecutive day of losses for Tesla and with the stock already lower in Monday's premarket it could be on for an unwanted hatrick. The last time Tesla had three down days in a row was back in August when the stock was trading below $700. As we can see from the Tesla chart below the stock has lost nearly 20% already from the all-time high in November. This one as we know is volatile.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Flew 15% Today

Shares of Irish semiconductor stock Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) soared in early trading Monday, rising 15.3% through 10 a.m. EST after investment bank Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating. Navitas manufactures gallium nitride integrated circuits used to fast-charge smartphones, laptops, and similar electronic devices. So what.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Just Beat Earnings Again

Fiverr topped its previous third-quarter guidance and raised its full-year 2021 outlook. The company is making multiple moves to fuel its growth. A weak share price may offer opportunity for investors. Many pandemic winners have seen their fortunes reverse in 2021 as their growth slows. Take Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Worried About Robinhood? This Broker's Stock Is a Better Buy

When Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) came to the public markets in July 2021, it was one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year. Shares closed at $70.39 just a few days after the IPO, an 85% increase. It's been a steady decline for the share price since then, and the most recent quarter's results haven't helped. For investors who may have been considering buying shares of Robinhood, it's worth looking instead at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) for an online broker that has provided better results for shareholders.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Despegar.com has posted larger-than-expected losses every quarter over the past year. It reports again on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition bounced back after back-to-back weeks of double-digit declines, but SPAC deals often dip after the initial combination euphoria. iQIYI has seen its premium audience go stagnant over the past two years....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Must-Watch Nasdaq Stocks Monday Morning

The Nasdaq looked poised to keep rising Monday. Oatly, however, saw substantial losses in premarket trading after its latest earnings report. Dollar Tree shares appeared ready to reach record highs on news of institutional investor interest. Stocks have been on a record run lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Monster Potential After Q3 Earnings

PayPal's trajectory has slowed as of late, but the company will have a new growth catalyst in Amazon next year. PubMatic crushed expectations in Q3, and the stock has room to run. The development company Green Brick Partners has a $1 billion backlog of home orders. Earnings results provide investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Crushed Earnings. Is It a Buy?

FIGS reported third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, yet the stock dropped 13% after earnings went out. The stock offers an appealing buying opportunity today. Apparel company FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) has stayed relatively under the radar since its IPO in May 2021,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

MercadoLibre could deliver explosive growth in Latin America. Nvidia has multiple growth opportunities, including self-driving cars and the metaverse. Intuitive Surgical is poised to soar thanks to demographic trends and technological advances. You've probably heard the phrase "think long term" so often that it's become a cliché. Don't let familiarity...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy