Don’t Miss Our Latest Community Update

Jan Walken, chairwoman, Feztival of Trees says they have really been trying to do some additional fundraising to support their mission. She says their next major adventure is, the upcoming Feztival of Trees. She says they are having people donate decorated trees. They will also have a child’s craft area and a little area where kids can write letters to Santa. There will also a vendor area. Jan says they need more vendors, and it is very economical, only $20 for three days and if you don’t want to come all three days you can pick a day, but it is still $20. You get an eight-foot table, power if you need it, a couple of chairs and it is a really just a nice environment.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 DAYS AGO