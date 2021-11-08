Don’t Miss Our Latest Community Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

By Federico Alegria
Light Stalking
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography has the power of lightening up our lives; and what a great thing it is to start our days by checking out some beautiful images in the comfort of our homes!. Here is our weekly wrap-up – you'll find finely curated photos from the general chit chat blended with some...

www.lightstalking.com

sweetwaternow.com

Don’t Miss The 9th Annual Sweetwater InkFest!

Sweetwater InkFest is BACK and hosting a slew of talented guest artists!. Come out and get that piece you’ve been wanting, check out some incredible artwork, and grab a bite to eat from Carl’s Barbecue and Bad Mother Tuckers. Admission is just $10!. ***18 to INK — 21 to DRINK.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
theintelligencer.com

Young: Don't miss today longing for tomorrow

Earlier this week I turned 40. I remember when 40 was old to me. Then again, it seems like it wasn’t that long ago that 2000 was “just a few years ago.”. Today as I was standing in line at the grocery store, I saw a sign posted that said anyone born after 2000 could not buy alcohol. That just doesn’t seem right. I’ve been able to legally purchase alcohol for nearly 20 years and I still feel weird doing it.
LIFESTYLE
cbslocal.com

Don't Miss The San Francisco Coffee Festival

Master roasters Jen Apodaca of Mother Tongue Coffee and Red Whale Coffee's Sean Boyd talk about the art of coffee and the San Francisco Coffee Festival, happening Nov. 13 & 14 at Fort Mason Center for the Arts. For more info visit sfcoffeefestival.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit is our pup of the week! He is about 2 years old and is a Plot Hound mix. He was a transfer from a local shelter that found him as a stray. He was very skinny and scared but has opened up and become a way happier dog. He is still a little shy but once he gets used to his environment, he is a huge love bug.
PETS
metteradvertiser.com

Don’t miss the encore of the award-winning ‘Oz’

Metter High School Performing Arts has planned an encore performance of the Region-winning production of ‘Oz’ on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Wilcox Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated. The MHS Performing Arts competed in the Region 1A One Act Competition on Saturday, Oct. 23,...
METTER, GA
Concord Monitor

Don’t miss chance to see amazing plant

The Laconia High School Theater Department will be presenting Little Shop of Horrors from Nov. 12 to 14. This electrifying rock musical tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a down on his luck nobody who finds a very strange and interesting plant with a unique appetite! People from all over the country flock to see the amazing new plant. Patrons are astounded by the plant’s beauty, and its vibrant colors as it grows, and grows, and grows. Little do they know that in order to keep up with the fame and fortune Seymour has had to resort to some less than ethical methods to secure food for this plant!
LACONIA, NH
WKBW-TV

Don't miss the Ismailia Shriniers’ Feztival of Trees

Jan Walken, chairwoman, Feztival of Trees says they have really been trying to do some additional fundraising to support their mission. She says their next major adventure is, the upcoming Feztival of Trees. She says they are having people donate decorated trees. They will also have a child’s craft area and a little area where kids can write letters to Santa. There will also a vendor area. Jan says they need more vendors, and it is very economical, only $20 for three days and if you don’t want to come all three days you can pick a day, but it is still $20. You get an eight-foot table, power if you need it, a couple of chairs and it is a really just a nice environment.
FESTIVAL
WSB Radio

It’s an experience you don’t want to miss!

Now in its final weeks – see it before it goes! Immerse yourself in a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projection of Van Gogh’s most compelling works, and The Mark Arum show has your way in! Tune in all week and listen for the cue to call for a chance to win four tickets to Van Gogh Immersive Experience Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Don't Miss: 40th anniversary of 'Bring Warm Clothes'

It's been 40 years since former Star Tribune reporter Peg Meier took a leave of absence from the newspaper, secured a grant and set about researching her first book. That book, "Bring Warm Clothes," was a huge hit, a combination of Meier's lively prose and the Minnesota Historical Society's fascinating photos, letters and diaries from long, long ago. Although the advice Meier got at the time was mostly bad (nobody cares about history, a 10,000-volume print run was way too big), the book has sold 200,000 copies and remains in print (though with its third publisher). This month's issue of Hennepin History magazine devotes four pages to the book's anniversary, with a short piece written in Meier's lively prose and a wonderful array of old photos from the history center. The book's title, by the way, came from a 1908 letter written to a schoolteacher who had accepted a job in Eveleth, on the Iron Range. "Bring warm clothes; for 35 below zero means it is cold, of course." Of course. Happy anniversary, Meier.
LIFESTYLE
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Don't miss "Frozen JR" this weekend at Sleepy Eye High School

This weekend students at Sleepy Eye High School will present the musical theater production they've been practicing for several months. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen JR." expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Along the way, they meet a variety of beloved characters, including an ice harvester, a reindeer, and a magical snowman, who help them on their adventure.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Cars 108

Don’t Miss ‘A Christmas Story’ At The Pix Theatre In Lapeer

You'll shoot your eye out! Five words that mean Christmas and or the holiday season is approaching. If you are not familiar - welcome to planet earth. 'You'll shoot your eye out!' is a classic line from the popular holiday movie 'A Christmas Story'. Ring a bell? I thought so. Many families enjoy watching the holiday classic year after year, but how about stepping up that tradition and watching 'A Christmas Story' at the Pix Theatre in downtown Lapeer?
LAPEER, MI
Light Stalking

9 Useful Tutorials To Capture Inspirational Stories In Your Winter Photography

Winter photography is something many photographers often shy away from because of the extreme weather conditions and the fear of causing damage to gear. Some photographers even lose motivation during the colder months and prefer to stay warm indoors as the days are considerably short depending on where you live. In this article, we have put together 9 tutorials that will help you to discover new ways to practice your photography and stay motivated during the winter season.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Light Stalking

Finding Beauty In The Derelict

As photographers, many of us strive to show the beauty of the world. A stunning landscape during golden hour, a beautifully lit medieval city during blue hour, perhaps a stunning model on a Caribbean beach. These genres are visually appealing, they make us want to photograph them and the viewer wants to be there.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Light Stalking

The Masters Of The Film Era Will Inspire You To Make Better Photos

Life has a remarkable capacity for giving you lemons. As a demonstration of this, the Sunday before I wrote this article, I should have been wandering the streets of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, shooting stock videos. Instead, I was trudging the streets of a very cold and wet Berlin in the knowledge that nothing I shot would look good.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

‘Top Chef’-Inspired Kitchen Essentials to Gift Home Chefs

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The most recent season of “Top Chef” wrapped up in July, but that doesn’t mean that fans and other at-home chefs are done trying to recreate the worldly meals featured in the hit Bravo series. And anyone who’s tried to cook up a dish that is Padma Lakshmi-approved also knows that the right kitchen gear is absolutely necessary. The extraordinary display on cooking shows such...
RECIPES
ncadvertiser.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Club 93.7

