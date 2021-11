During the past 50 years, four New York lieutenant governors have ascended to the office of governor, three of them via resignations and one through election. The first was Malcolm Wilson. He was sworn in after Gov. Nelson Rockefeller resigned in 1973. Eminently qualified, the 35-year Albany veteran was highly regarded for his administrative and legislative skills. But as a candidate, he lacked charisma and lost to Hugh Carey in 1974.

