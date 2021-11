There is nothing more American than apple pie! And while this sweet treat may give you all the fall feels, that slice isn’t doing anything to help you meet your nutritional goals. There are apples in apple pie, but the peels are usually removed, taking with them valuable fiber, vitamins, and minerals. A medium apple with the skin removed has just 2 grams (g) of fiber, while one with the skin on has more than 4 g. Similarly, when you peel an apple, you stand to lose 41 percent of the vitamin A, 23 percent of the vitamin C, and a whopping 76 percent of the vitamin K per medium apple.

