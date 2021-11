According to Italian researchers, horse manure could be a clean and efficient biofuel—provided scientists can determine how to dry it out first. Stored feces and manure contain high quantities of water—80% and 66%, respectively—which is far too much for the biomass to burn well. When the raw material is dry, though, it creates such a high-producing energy source that it might be worth investing the energy to dry the piles and combust them in a furnace, said Luca Da Lio, in the University of Padova’s Department of Industrial Engineering, in Italy.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO