Review: Family Guy “Cootie & The Blowhard”

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview (Spoilers Below) After Brian’s birthday party, Peter heads to Joe’s house and has a taste of Bonnie’s dinner which, clearly, is way more delicious than the shit Lois cooks up. As a result, Peter isn’t satisfied with Lois’ food anymore and begins to sneak around and eat Bonnie’s dinner instead....

www.bubbleblabber.com

bubbleblabber.com

Review: GhostForce “Somnibou; Troublestretch”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Mike accidently breaks Glowboo right before a fight with a mattress ghost, and Liv has to fight her own luck charm when it gets possessed. Another week, another episode of GhostForce doing the minimum effort for us. Mike and Liv get to have the spotlight in the two segments of this week, which I honestly find considerably more interesting than episodes about Andy, though that’s really only because Andy is a more typical kids show protagonist and so episodes about him have gotten to be pretty samey after awhile. Though honestly, you could say the same about Mike, since most of his episodes are about is relationship with his dad or his crush on Charlie. This time seems to be shaking that up even the slightest bit since it’s about him trying to reprogram Glowboo right before another fight, causing the usual expected glitchy robot jokes that I’m sure someone somewhere will find funny. Ya know, now that we’re in the second half of the season, I kinda wonder if we’ll ever get an episode that is just about Glowboo, like maybe a whole episode that is from his computer eyes that shows how he spends most of his day being charged up, or perhaps a ghost takes over his body and he has to fight it in a different more makeshift body. Or maybe even he gets an upgraded body! Or a smaller robot friend who gets a red or yellow body! These are all free ideas, you don’t need to credit me! JUST GIVE ME SOMETHING INTERESTING FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Cake “Haunt or Hunt.”

Overview (Recap of Animated Sketches) Ernesto (Tony Revolori), Tanya (D’Arcy Carden) and Kevin (Ron Funches) are at the beach and meet a sea gull named Ricard who is fluttering in cash and offering up free islands for everyone to take. At first the trio is promised of a tropical resort island, but they show up to learn that Ricard actually needs assistance from the boys in ascertaining a bag of chips snuggled in a dark cave. When Ernesto agrees to grab the bag of chips, he is captured by other sea gulls for taking their artifact.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Higurashi – When They Cry: Sotsu “God-Entertaining Chapter, Part 2”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) As Eua makes a captive Hanyuu watch in horror, Satako continues to torture Rika until she relents, but even when she does, memories of her recent deaths still haunt her. Eventually, Satako accidently flinches at a birthday gift and reveals that she also goes through time loops, then pulls a gun on Rika in front of all their friends.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Simpsons In Plusaversary

In probably the most blatant of sell-out shorts that The Simpsons have done up until now on Disney+, I give you The Simpsons In Plusaversary. A five minute short that sees Homer head into a Moe’s Tavern with Disney patrons from across the media conglomerate’s properties in one place. Lisa shows up to sing a song, Bart shows up as the mouse, and Homer maybe makes a friend with Goofy. A litany of Disney characters including Jafar, Boba Fett, and everyone in between seem to make an appearance with maybe the unfortunate exception of “The Crows” from Dumbo.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Smurfs “Who’s Heftier?/DRIIINNGGGGG!”

Wimpy Smurf challenges Hefty to a Smurf-off and wins by accident. Handy builds a special alarm clock to keep Lazy awake. Now here’s something that’ll keep you wide awake. This week sees the last couple of episodes of “The Smurfs” before it goes on another hiatus. These smurfy adventures involve a battle between the strong and the wimp and a noisy alarm clock. So let’s see if these two things are enough to send the show off on a positive note.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Countdown To Christmas’ Review: “My Christmas Family Tree”

It’s been 12 or so hours since My Christmas Family Tree premiered and I have already watched it twice. Have you ever watched something and been like wait, what did I just watch? BUT that being said, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s because you’re so used to a formula and when it changes you are a little confused and surprised, but happy.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Simpsons “A Serious Flanders (Part Two)”

Things for Ned and Homer go from bad to worse in the stunning conclusion of this SIMPFLIX prestige crime thriller. As seen in the previous episode, Ned Flanders has gotten himself in a nasty pickle due to his good deed. What’s even worse was that we had to wait a whole week to see what happened next. Man, that was about as torturous as what Netflix is doing with Arcane. Thankfully, the wait is finally over as the second part of the Fargo-like saga reveals how Flanders will get out of this bloody mess.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Freak Brothers “Pilot” ; “Squatters’ Rights”

Stoner animated series can be a hard nut to crack. For decades we’ve had to deal with cliched rip offs of Cheech & Chong up until recently went black produced efforts like Lazor Wulf and The Jellies showed the world how to do a contemporary stoner series. But what if you threw a Futurama premise blended in with Cheech & Chong so the point WAS the cliches that no longer apply to far-friendlier cannabis country. Well, if you do, you get The Freak Brothers.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Mom - Klondike Five and a Secret Family - Review: "Legal Seagull"

On Mom, both Adam and Tammy face up to difficult amends from the past, and Adam confronts some difficult feelings in the process. Bonnie finds a notebook of women's names in the dresser. Adam admits that it's a list he made in Al-Anon of people he owes amends to, but he had lost it and didn't know where it was until Bonnie found it. Apparently, there's a lot of women (and quite a few of their husbands!) who Adam has wronged over the years. Bonnie urges Adam to start working through the list. After some serious hesitancy, Adam agrees to call the first person on the list - Ashley, a girl he dated in college. Apparently, he slept with someone she knew and then moved away and didn't give her his new phone number. (He also stole her "Super Tramp" album!) Unfortunately, he doesn't exactly get a running start to his amends journey - he finds out she's dead!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi Season Two

Canada has been enjoying its own version of Adult Swim for a couple of years now. Unfortunately, it has not meant that there has been an influx of homegrown content. Aside from one original series, Doomsday Brothers, there has only been one other Canadian animated series to premiere on the cable network exclusive Adult Swim Canada channel, The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: SpongeBob SquarePants “The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special”

A half-hour special that counts down Patrick Star’s favorite moments from the popular Nickelodeon show. Patrick Star’s show may be on hiatus this week, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still hang out with our favorite gullible pink starfish. SpongeBob SquarePants is set to continue its 13th season with a couple of brand new nautical adventures next weekend. Until then, we have another countdown special that showcases the show’s best moments during its 22-year run. This time, it’s the top 16 scenes of SpongeBob’s dim-witted best friend, Patrick Star, hosted by Youtube star Unspeakable.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “But What Do I Live For?”

Shu’s big gamble comes to fruition as he returns with vital information. But before the crew can challenge this so-called “God”, Kai has a score to settle with Arrow…. Despite past episodes building up to this moment, the resolution to Arrow being the Destroyer was kind of underwhelming, Shu was just able to rewrite his data somehow. I would’ve been ok if Arrow overcame the Destroyer himself by finding his own conviction. The god thing also got a fair amount of revelations, finally! Human versus god really become a thing on this so-called mecha anime. Okay, then, I can’t speak much with those twists, since it may sound very irritating.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Beefsteak; Creampuff”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Vampires are served steak, a servant is served a creampuff. Look, I understand that this show is meant to be sort of an ASMR sort of deal that is just about showing relaxed characters in a relaxed setting to relax the audience. But, I don’t know if it’s just me, but the Creampuff section got a little difficult to get through mainly because of how softly the characters were speaking. I’m pretty sure this doesn’t qualify as an actual critique (not that I really know how to critique a series like this), but it honestly made me kinda uncomfortable, but I am aware that is entirely down to my weird hang ups, not anything to do with the show itself. As for what the show is actually trying to do, it is definitely showing off very delicious looking food in a fantasy setting with fantasy characters. You can really buy that this mysterious restaurant is a popular area that all of these fantasy people are completely surprised and enraptured by with how they can order all these foods and drinks that seem normal to us at home but are totally strange and alien to them. That gimmick is absolutely getting across and very prevalent in the two episodes I have seen so far and will likely continue to be that for the rest of the season.
TV & VIDEOS

