The slap of jump ropes rhythmically hitting the ground and the sound of the “Cha Cha Slide” played in the background on Saturday, Oct. 30, as children laughed and ran around the racks of coats and winter clothes at the Southwest Boys & Girls Club in White Center. Families toting kids of all ages, as well as a diverse group of local neighborhood residents, came out to attend the First Annual Coat and Clothes Drive held by The Double Dutch Divas. The local organization brings the sport of double Dutch to the community to support healthy living and connection.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO