CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sirianni on fan who missed him with bouquet: 'I gotta show self-control, and I felt like I did that'

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyqgI_0cq8WT8f00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Nick Sirianni's flower analogy from a couple weeks back is still following him, even though the Eagles offense, and the play-calling of the head coach, have shown a lot of progress over the last two games.

As Sirianni was leaving the field after the Eagles' heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, someone apparently unimpressed by the head coach, threw a bouquet of flowers at him.

This morning on 94WIP's Morning Show, Sirianni said he didn't say anything to the spectator and only stared at the person briefly.

"I gotta show self-control," Sirianni said, "and I felt like I did that."

Sirianni said this was something his father — a longtime high school coach — taught him from his childhood.

"Because we're Italian, we got hot tempers — and I think you guys know that about me — but, you know, ... you got to have self-control, because I know in situations like that the rest of the team's looking at me and, looking at, 'Well if coach runs up [into the stands] like [former NBA player] Ron Artest and starts fighting everybody, then I can do it too.' And I obviously don't want that to happen," Sirianni said.

Sirianni confirmed the flowers didn't hit him. "It wasn't very good aim by the fan …. So, I think [if] it hit me, it would have been a little different, but I just gotta experience, I gotta portray self-control."

KYW Newsradio reached out to the Eagles this morning to see if the spectator was identified and if any punishment will be handed out, and it turns out no one knows what happened to the fan.

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#Kyw Newsradio#The Los Angeles Chargers#Italian
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
NFL
The Spun

The Initial Fear For Chase Young’s Injury Is Devastating

The Washington Football Team feared the worst when star pass-rusher Chase Young went to the ground in pain in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A short while later, the concern for the former No. 2 overall pick only grew. According to a report from...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2021 Playoffs Run: “I Don’t Like Gushing Over Another Guy, But What He Did Last Year Was Amazing. The Fact That He Had A Fan Club Of One Was Probably The Reason He Is Who He Is.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to get things going this season, but that's nothing to worry about now. The defending NBA champions defied all the odds last season, beating big rivals during the playoffs, proving their doubters wrong on the way to the championship. Milwaukee has a...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7

These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett threw Browns’ DC under the bus after blowout loss

The Cleveland Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Myles Garrett had some scathing words for his unit afterward. The Browns gave up 452 total yards, including 184 rushing yards, in a 45-7 loss to New England. That left Garrett fuming, and he fired off some criticism that seemed to be aimed at defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
NFL
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy