Sirianni on fan who missed him with bouquet: 'I gotta show self-control, and I felt like I did that'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Nick Sirianni's flower analogy from a couple weeks back is still following him, even though the Eagles offense, and the play-calling of the head coach, have shown a lot of progress over the last two games.

As Sirianni was leaving the field after the Eagles' heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, someone apparently unimpressed by the head coach, threw a bouquet of flowers at him.

This morning on 94WIP's Morning Show, Sirianni said he didn't say anything to the spectator and only stared at the person briefly.

"I gotta show self-control," Sirianni said, "and I felt like I did that."

Sirianni said this was something his father — a longtime high school coach — taught him from his childhood.

"Because we're Italian, we got hot tempers — and I think you guys know that about me — but, you know, ... you got to have self-control, because I know in situations like that the rest of the team's looking at me and, looking at, 'Well if coach runs up [into the stands] like [former NBA player] Ron Artest and starts fighting everybody, then I can do it too.' And I obviously don't want that to happen," Sirianni said.

Sirianni confirmed the flowers didn't hit him. "It wasn't very good aim by the fan …. So, I think [if] it hit me, it would have been a little different, but I just gotta experience, I gotta portray self-control."

KYW Newsradio reached out to the Eagles this morning to see if the spectator was identified and if any punishment will be handed out, and it turns out no one knows what happened to the fan.