CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok Hand Sign Saved Teenagers Life It Could Help You Too

By Krystal Montez
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have all heard of people calling 911 and pretending to order a pizza right? I've seen several TikTok videos where someone calls 911 and proceeds to order pizza, most of the time the operator starts off confused but then they realize there is a problem and get an address and...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Guns#U S Census#Fabulous A#Police#Fabulousmagthe
Democrat-Herald

These TikTok freezer hacks will help you save time and money

Whether you need to save time during the week by bulk meal prepping, want to save perishable foods from going bad, or need some freezer organization tips, TikTok has the perfect advice for you. 1. Stop forgetting freezer burnt veggies. If you’re tired of forgetting half eaten bags of frozen...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

Teen who showed up in operating room with scalpel had idolized doctors all his life

The important thing to remember about the decisions that left two people dead and a lot of other people holding loose kidneys with expressions of abject horror is that the teenager who showed up in the operating room with a scalpel he had brought from home was a big fan of doctors and thought that he would be able to help.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

TikTok Thinks This Coffee Hack Could Save You From The Snail

The terms of the contract are crystal clear: You will immediately receive $10 million and the key to immortality upon signing. It sounds like an offer you couldn't dream of refusing, but there's a catch. As soon as that money hits your bank account, you will immediately be targeted by what is perhaps the world's most vicious and highly skilled assassin: a garden snail who is also immortal. Don't be fooled by its little shell, for behind those cute eyestalks lies the soul of an unstoppable killer, which will follow you for the rest of your centuries on Earth. With just one touch of The Snail's slimy body, you will drop to your knees in a terrible, agonizing death.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

TikTok: Missing girl found after using viral call for help sign

A teenager who went missing in the US has been found after she used hand signals that went viral on TikTok to show she was in danger. The girl had been reported missing by her parents in North Carolina on Tuesday morning, and was spotted inside a car in Kentucky two days later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAW

Potentially life-saving hand signal to indicate distress spread on TikTok

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We often hear about the negatives of social media and apps like TikTok for children. However, just last week the platform potentially saved a 16-year-old girl’s life from an alleged kidnapper. The domestic violence hand signal of trapping the thumb underneath four fingers which started...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cosmopolitan

This viral TikToker says a bag of frozen peas can help you get to sleep quicker

A TikTok user has gone viral for her rather ~ unusual ~ sleep hack, which involves a bag of frozen peas. Yep, you read that right. In the video, Frankie Simmons explains how her "life changing" tip has put an end to the many years she spent struggling with her sleeping pattern. And her clip has already racked up over 3.2 million views, which makes sense, considering one in five of us have difficulty falling asleep every night (according to this recent survey).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Teenager Goes Viral On TikTok With Endearing Lunches For Her Parents

One of the most special gifts you can give someone is a carefully prepared lunch. Each part of the meal is consciously chosen, portioned, and packaged with love so that the recipient can enjoy their mealtime without a worry. Watching someone pack up a lunch just so, with each element of the meal perfectly laid out, is completely endearing and has become a whole genre of video on TikTok. While some viral TikTok trends are based on learning useful food hacks, this one is purely about enjoying the aesthetics and care taken in making the perfect lunch and inspiring the viewer to make some exciting lunches of their own.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Thought Catalog

250+ TikTok Usernames That Could Go Viral

We’ll examine how to pick a username and give you a variety of inspirational starting points for choosing a good and creative TikTok username. TikTok has proven that it is here to stay along with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. With over 1 billion users and an exponential growth rate, it is important to see the social media platform as an asset to both individuals and brands. If you’ve been thinking about starting a TikTok account, it is essential that you start it off with a solid foundation. This means crafting a username that illustrates the kind of content, value, or brand identity that you’re representing on the platform. If you’re about to start a TikTok account, take these tips into consideration before you come up with potential TikTok usernames:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
foxsanantonio.com

TikTok hand gestures saves abducted teen girl

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky - Social media saves the day!. A teenage girl is rescued was rescued after she was spotted giving a viral hand gesture meaning, “I need help.”. Authorities in Kentucky say a viral hand gesture learned on TikTok helped lead to the rescue of an alleged abduction victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy