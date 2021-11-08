Viral TikTok Hand Sign Saved Teenagers Life It Could Help You Too

The terms of the contract are crystal clear: You will immediately receive $10 million and the key to immortality upon signing. It sounds like an offer you couldn't dream of refusing, but there's a catch. As soon as that money hits your bank account, you will immediately be targeted by what is perhaps the world's most vicious and highly skilled assassin: a garden snail who is also immortal. Don't be fooled by its little shell, for behind those cute eyestalks lies the soul of an unstoppable killer, which will follow you for the rest of your centuries on Earth. With just one touch of The Snail's slimy body, you will drop to your knees in a terrible, agonizing death.

