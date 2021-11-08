Vin Diesel Uses Memory of Paul Walker to Try and Heal Dwayne Johnson Feud

This week on Act 3, Steven and Chandler are heading back to the old West to talk about "The Harder They Fall," a new film from Jeymes Samuel now streaming on Netflix. If you are saying to yourself, "I hate westerns, those are for old people," this one is very different and the guys are going to break it all down for you in Act 3 this week. There has also been a ton of casting news in the past week and the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson feud is in the news again. We'll get you caught up on all the details!

