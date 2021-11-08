CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Vin Diesel Uses Memory of Paul Walker to Try and Heal Dwayne Johnson Feud

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vin Diesel has urged Dwayne Johnson to return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, after the actors' public...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Vin Diesel Joke in Upcoming Movie

It’s well known Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have feuded in the past. It seems the Fast & Furious stars disagreed about work ethic. But that didn’t stop The Rock from cracking a joke about Vin Diesel in his upcoming movie, Red Notice. Dwayne Johnson promised it was all in good fun. Also, keep in mind, the Rock said he didn’t write said joke. Blame those pesky writers and producers.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Come Back to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bury their feud and return to the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The two actors fell out back in 2016, clashing during the making of “The Fate of the Furious.” Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the films, said he is ready to bury the hatchet. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Statham
GAMINGbible

Vin Diesel Attempts To Squash Dwayne Johnson Beef Once And For All

Vin Diesel has put a pretty legendary post on Instagram, encouraging the feud between him and Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson to end. The actor posted a picture of the two Hollywood stars with a heartfelt little monologue about legacy and finishing the Fast and Furious series together following The Rock’s absence from F9.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Vin Diesel Publicly Pleads With Dwayne Johnson For An On-Screen Reunion In ‘Fast 10’

There are few things more entertaining in the world of behind-the-scenes drama than the very public spat between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. Dating back to their time together in the ‘Fast & Furious’ films, it’s clear these men just don’t like each other. And yet, instead of keeping quiet, both of them are not above throwing little jabs at each other through the press, especially when the topic of a new ‘Fast’ film comes up. Now, after years of fighting and the end of the main ‘Fast’ franchise coming to an end, it appears Vin Diesel is trying to bury the hatchet.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson claims he isn’t the one behind the Vin Diesel jibes in his films but ‘they are always funny’

Dwayne Johnson has said that writing Vin Diesel jibes into his films is not his idea. The two action stars infamously feuded during the making of the 2016 Fast and Furious film The Fate of the Furious, in which Johnson starred as Luke Hobbs and Diesel as Dom Toretto.Johnson’s forthcoming blockbuster Red Notice reportedly features a joke at Diesel’s expense.This is not the first time that one of Johnson’s films has taken a snipe at the action star. The 2018 film Fighting With My Family also featured a similar joke.In a new interview with SiriusXM, the 49-year-old revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fast Furious Fold#Fast Furious 7
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel wants Dwayne Johnson in Fast 10 to “fulfill his destiny”

Vin Diesel wants Dwayne Johnson back in the Fast and Furious franchise. In an impassioned Instagram post, Diesel asked the action movie star to “fulfill” his destiny and return for Fast 10. In the post, containing an image from Fast Five, Diesel tells Johnson that “the time has come”, pointing...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Vin Diesel Wants Dwayne Johnson to Bury the People's Hatchet for the Sake of 'Fast 10'

The Internet, and social media, specifically, has engineered a particular art of public shaming termed "the callout post," in which the poster airs grievances with the unfortunate subject of the post for all the world to see. If you're a Fast and Furious fan, or have paid at least some attention to the tangled web of alliances that is the Fast cast, you probably already know about the beef that launched a thousand pop-culture blogs, starting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson referring to a then-unnamed Fast 8 co-star as a "candy-ass." Since then, we've found out that Vin Diesel was apparently the culprit, and that Tyrese Gibson also had a lot invested in the feud that basically shunted Johnson's character Special Agent Luke Hobbs into his own spinoff franchise—all through these men's preferred mode of communication: Instagram posts.
MOVIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "The Harder They Fall" and Vin Diesel v. Dwayne Johnson

This week on Act 3, Steven and Chandler are heading back to the old West to talk about "The Harder They Fall," a new film from Jeymes Samuel now streaming on Netflix. If you are saying to yourself, "I hate westerns, those are for old people," this one is very different and the guys are going to break it all down for you in Act 3 this week. There has also been a ton of casting news in the past week and the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson feud is in the news again. We'll get you caught up on all the details!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy