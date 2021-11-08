CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack Obama Says He 'Wasn't Real Happy' When Donald Trump Left Paris Accords

By Alyse Messmer
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"When it comes to climate, time really is running out... we are nowhere near where we need to be," Obama...

Akhtar Mazloom
7d ago

Who cares for that. We are not very Happy you still are around and messing with America. We know you never liked America and always Polesize for our Great country. Now you telling to this Dementia guy to do it. Get lost.

Mary White
7d ago

It is really funny that the Dems can’t get over Trump, obviously they have no self confidence in themselves, or they would quit talking about him.

Jennifer Dougherty Jasinski
7d ago

He wouldn't be, further more who cares your the only ex president that has his nose in everything.your not president anymore,thank goodness for that,who cares what you have to say,you did a terrible job when you were president.

