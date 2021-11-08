CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Injured Victim Gaige Grosskreutz Set To Testify

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The only person shot by the defendant to survive is due to give evidence as prosecutors argue the 18-year-old did not fear for his life when he opened...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

As Rittenhouse trial winds down, polarizing judge lashes out

When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
The Independent

How off-the-bench is controversial Rittenhouse trial Judge Schroeder? As a prosecutor, I have some thoughts

The case of Kyle Rittenhouse will go to the jury this week, where 12 citizens will decide whether he intentionally shot three men, killing two of them, or if he acted in self-defense against lawless rioters whom he reasonably believed threatened his life. Most people (and it seems most of the news media) made up their minds about Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence long before the trial began. Like so many issues today, what is happening in a Wisconsin courtroom is a substitute for many conversations — or confrontations — that overwhelm us on a daily basis. But the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
TODAY.com

Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial set to begin Monday

Last year, when he was just 17, Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a police brutality protest last year. On Monday, jury selection is getting underway in the case that's expected to test the boundaries of self-defense. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Nov. 1, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defence says victim tried to behead teen with skateboard

A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse says one of the men he shot had been trying to decapitate him with a skateboard.The dramatic statement came on Tuesday, the first day of Mr Rittenhouse’s trial, as the teen’s attorneys argued that he acted in self-defence when he fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.The shootings took place on 25 August, 2020, during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr Huber, according to the criminal complaint, approached Mr Rittenhouse after the teen shot Mr Rosenbaum and tried to grab his gun. During the struggle, the document says,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#The Associated Press#Reuters
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy