Every fall, millions of people celebrate one of India’s most prominent holidays, known as Diwali or Deepavali. Diwali is celebrated all over the world for various reasons, most commonly in Hindu culture. This year, the holiday will be celebrated on Nov. 4. Dating back over 2,500 years according to history.com, Diwali is most commonly celebrated by Hindus, although it is also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, as well as other religions. Diwali is the beginning of the new year and commemorates light over darkness. Houses around the world will often light oil-based candles known as Diyas, hence Diwali being nicknamed the ‘Festival of Lights.’

