What Is 'Needle Spiking'? Astroworld Drugging Reports Investigated After Tragic Event

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking into reports of "needle spiking" at the festival. Eight people died and dozens of others were injured during the show on...

www.newsweek.com

The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
BBC

Drink spiking: Police in York investigate six reports in six weeks

Several reports of drink spiking over the past six weeks in York are being investigated by police. Officers are working with licensed premises but are urging people to be vigilant in the city's bars and clubs. Det Insp Paul Groves said the force was investigating six reports of drink spiking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Houston police report that Astroworld security guard was injected with needle is false, Chief Finner says

Days after the Astroworld festival turned deadly, numerous questions about all facets of the case remain unanswered. But Houston Police Chief Troy Finner clarified previous remarks that investigators were looking into the possibility that a security guard had lost consciousness after “someone injected him in the neck with an unknown drug.”
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Astroworld lawsuits top 100 a week after tragic concert

Fans injured in the Astroworld tragedy, along with the families of some of the dead, have filed more than 100 lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation. Nine people died and more than 300 were hurt, including a 9-year-old boy who was left in a coma, when the first night of what was to be a two-day concert festival in Houston descended into chaos. Thousands of fans among the 50,000 that were packed into the general admission concert rushed the stage, crushing and trampling victims over a period of 40 minutes while the rapper continued performing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travis Scott
KHOU

'There was a lot of drugs' | Astroworld Festival attendees say they believe drug use could have led to deadly event

HOUSTON — More teenagers are coming forward to tell their horrifying experiences from Astroworld Festival. Eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Friday night. Five of them gave their accounts from their attorney’s office in River Oaks. They said they're traumatized, and for the first time, they are sharing accounts of drug use and drug selling that they said occurred at the festival.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”They went on to add: “We have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

U.K. police receive dozens of reports of needle spiking in bars, clubs

LONDON — Police in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm after receiving a growing number of reports of people being spiked in bars and clubs across the country, with some alleging to have been targeted with needle injections. Reports of nightclub spiking attempts have been headline news across the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Drugs#Astroworld
BBC

Increased security after needle spiking reports at university

An increase in security measures at a university's student nights will be brought in after two people reported being spiked by needles. The University of Birmingham's Guild of Students said increased searches of bags and a trial of passive drug detection dogs were among the new measures. Two students reported...
EDUCATION
wfav951.com

9-Year-Old Trampled At Astroword Dies

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support days after being trampled at Astroworld has died. Ezra's dad Treston Blount told ABC13 that his song was a huge fan of Travis Scott, saying, “He was so stoked. He was ready to go.” The death toll from the concert is now 10.
PUBLIC SAFETY
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner calls for answers and official briefing following tragic events at Astroworld Festival

“What happened at Astroworld Festival was a tragedy. An estimated 50,000 people attended the event Friday night, expecting to enjoy a music concert with friends and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight people who died and the approximately 17 people who were injured at the event. Many of them suffered cardiac arrest.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Needle spiking: What is it and why is it happening?

Young women and university students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said that three women have been treated in hospital after suffering from suspected needle spikings in night clubs in Sheffield.Two of the women, aged 18, were discharged, but a 19-year-old woman remains in hospital in stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
