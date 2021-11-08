CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston Police Report

By Mandy Billings
 7 days ago
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and two incidents.

Police arrested Anthony James Parmenter, 22, on Friday arrested at his residence. Parmenter was charged with Failure to Appear on a prior warrant. Parmenter was taken to Union County Jail. Bond of $1,000 cash was posted.

Bridget Ashley Brooks, 26, was arrested on Sunday at her residence. Brooks was charged with Escape from Custody, Disorderly Conduct, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and Interference with Official Acts. Brooks was transported to Adams County Jail. She was held on no bond until seen by judge.

Gary Lee McDougal, of Afton, reported Friday morning that his vehicle had been broken into in the 1100 block of Manor Dr. in Creston. McDougal stated that cash and medication was taken. The estimated loss was $42.

Zackary Charles Huddleson, of Afton, reported Friday morning that his vehicle had been vandalized at 709 E. Fremont St. in Creston. Huddleson stated that between midnight and 7am someone had removed and taken the driver door off his silver 1997 Dodge Ram 2500. The estimated loss is $400.

Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on burglary charges in Fremont County

(Hamburg) Two people were arrested on burglary charges in Fremont County. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies took a report of a burglary at a residence in Hamburg on Friday. Deputies were able to determine the identity of a suspect on Sunday. Deputies observed the suspects and the suspect vehicle at a gas station parking lot in Hamburg.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested after Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence at 24128 Kane Avenue outside of Glenwood Sunday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says during the search law enforcement located a marijuana grow in the basement of the residence, along with methamphetamine, firearms and several items of drug paraphernalia.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Page County arrest

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Emily Rae Rhoades turned herself into law enforcement on November 8th. Rhoades had an active warrant out of Pottawattamie County. She is charged with Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man arrested for Public Intoxication in Montgomery County

(Elliott) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fight complaint in Elliott Saturday. Upon arrival, Deputies saw a male subject standing in the road on 5th Street who was identified as Matthew Nicholson. Deputies found him to be highly intoxicated. Matthew blew a .211 on the PBT and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and booked for Public Intoxication.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Creston, IA
Afton, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

UTV rollover in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) Three people suffered possible minor injuries following a UTV rollover in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Chad Ratcliff, of Panora, was driving a 2016 Honda UTV north on Soldier Trail with three occupants when he lost control. The UTV rolled at the intersection of 245th Avenue and Soldier Trail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple accidents on I-80 Friday

(Guthrie Co.) The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple accidents on I-80 Friday following a multi-vehicle crash near the 76 mile marker. At 4:46 p.m. a regional broadcast went out advising of a multi-vehicle crash of I-80 eastbound. Upon a Deputy’s arrival, he was informed of a two-vehicle accident. A 2014 Nissan Rouge, driven by Erin Schild of Lincoln, Nebraska, was in the south ditch and Schild had been transported to the Cass Health by Cass EMS with minor injuries. Schild was traveling eastbound in the left lane when she struck a cable barrier. Schild veered back into traffic and was struck by a 2021 Lexus RS on the passenger side. Schild left the roadway, through the south cable barrier and came to rest in the south ditch. The Lexus, driven by Richard Adam of Blair, Nebraska, left the roadway and traveled through the cable barrier on the north side of the roadway and came to rest in the median.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dollar Tree in Creston struck by a vehicle

(Creston) A vehicle struck the Dollar Tree in Creston Sunday morning. The Creston Police Department says 68-year-old Mary Latus of Creston had parked her 2007 Ford Taurus in the handicap parking spot facing north in front of Dollar Tree. Latus then run up the curb and struck the southwest corner of the building, causing a large amount of damage to the structure. Damage was also observed inside of the store. A store employee was inside the office when the car struck the building, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her knee. She was checked by medical personnel, but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested on assault charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested three people on assault charges in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street Thursday. Alisha Lynn Seyler, 20, of Red Oak, was arrested on the charges of Simple Assault and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury. Seyler was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $2,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
#Police#Creston Police Report#Manor Dr
Western Iowa Today

Afton man arrested for OWI following an accident with an emergency vehicle

(Creston) An Afton man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense following a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Creston Police Department says 57-year-old Todd Jackson, of Creston, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, on his way to an active fire with his lights and sirens on. Jackson slowed down at the intersection of Adams and Elm Street and believed the intersection was clear. 69-year-old Gary Stonehocker, of Afton, driving a 2007 Jeep, pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Jeep.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marion Man Sentenced To Prison For Mail Fraud

(Marion, IA) — An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to three years in prison for postage fraud. Forty-three-year-old Bradley Jon Matheny was found guilty in March of postage meter forgery and counterfeiting connected to an eBay business he ran out of his home in Marion. Prosecutors say by altering numbers Matheny shipped his goods via the U-S Postal Service and was able to pay First Class rates, while getting the quicker and more expensive Priority Mail shipping.
MARION, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person suffers possible minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Creston

(Creston) One person was checked for injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Creston Sunday evening. The Creston Police Department says 19-year-old Kimberly Webb, of Macksburg, was driving a 2009 Toyota east through the intersection of Adams and Sumner, turning north onto Sumner. Webb lost control and proceeded outside the roadway, striking a small concrete wall outside the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

No Arrests Reported Connected To Fort Dodge Bar Shooting That Left 2 Wounded

(Fort Dodge, IA) — No arrests have been reported stemming from the Fort Dodge bar shooting early Sunday that left two people wounded. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the neck. Both are listed in stable condition. The incident happened at about 1:00 a-m at the Brass Monkey bar. Witnesses say a fight took place inside the bar involving several people. As the fight continued, one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.
FORT DODGE, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Man Gets 15 Years For Hitting Wright County Deputy With Squad Car

(Eagle Grove, IA) — The sentence is 15 years in prison for a Fort Dodge man who tried to run over a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy last September. Thirty-two-year-old Sean McMillan pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and second-degree robbery in a deal with prosecutors. The deputy stopped a car driven by McMillan following a disturbance in Goldfield and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The complaint says while the deputy was dealing with another passenger, McMillan took control of the squad car, hit the deputy and drove off.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Buchanan County Authorities ID Body Recovered From Wapsipinicon River

(Quasqueton, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are releasing the name of the man whose body was found in the Wapsipinicon River. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of 80-year-old Michael John Wheeler of Quasqueton were recovered from the water Tuesday morning. Fishermen discovered Wheeler’s body. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the official cause of death. Deputies said there was no reason to believe foul play was involved.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him. Police said Thursday that another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult. The shooting occurred Sunday morning, and the boy who was shot died Tuesday at a local hospital. Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, and he fired a shot.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

