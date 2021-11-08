Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and two incidents.

Police arrested Anthony James Parmenter, 22, on Friday arrested at his residence. Parmenter was charged with Failure to Appear on a prior warrant. Parmenter was taken to Union County Jail. Bond of $1,000 cash was posted.

Bridget Ashley Brooks, 26, was arrested on Sunday at her residence. Brooks was charged with Escape from Custody, Disorderly Conduct, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and Interference with Official Acts. Brooks was transported to Adams County Jail. She was held on no bond until seen by judge.

Gary Lee McDougal, of Afton, reported Friday morning that his vehicle had been broken into in the 1100 block of Manor Dr. in Creston. McDougal stated that cash and medication was taken. The estimated loss was $42.

Zackary Charles Huddleson, of Afton, reported Friday morning that his vehicle had been vandalized at 709 E. Fremont St. in Creston. Huddleson stated that between midnight and 7am someone had removed and taken the driver door off his silver 1997 Dodge Ram 2500. The estimated loss is $400.