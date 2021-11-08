Kidnapped Teen Uses Hand Signals Learned Online to Flag Down Help

A teenager was kidnapped and managed to alert for help using a hand signal that she saw on TikTok.

A sixteen year old girl was in a silver Toyota car when a driver saw her use hand signals. The signal in question was “to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence.”

Local police did not specify which gesture that the girl used. However, people assume that it is the hand up, thumb tucked down then folding the fingers down. This signal was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation last year. It has been used to show others that the person is in a dangerous situation.

After the driver recognized the signals and saw that the teen “appeared to be in distress,” the driver called 9-1-1, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said that the parents of the teen reported her missing in Asheville, North Carolina on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the call and discovered 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina, behind the wheel on Thursday. He was driving on a highway in Kentucky at the time of the arrest.

The unidentified girl said that Brick drove her through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. According to officers, they confiscated Brick’s phone that “allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner,” Root stated.

Brick is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center with a $10,000 cash bond. He will be charged with “unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18.”

Another Kidnap Situation

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay helped an eleven-year-old girl without even knowing it. The Florida native named Alyssa is the actress and show’s No. 1 fan. A man attempted to kidnap her while she was waiting at a bus stop. Home surveillance footage captured the entire incident.

“The man got out of his vehicle holding a knife, came towards me and I tried to run, but he caught me,” she told The Today Show.

The kidnapper attempted to drag her away to his van but she fought back. They both fell and he gave up and drove away. Thankfully, Alyssa was making slime that day with a distinct shade of blue. She made sure to put some of the slime on him so it could help police find him. She credits this knowledge to the hit NBC crime series.

“I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him,” she explained. “I just feel proud of myself.”

Police caught the suspect, who had the slime on his arms. Furthermore, 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga was charged with “attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and aggravated assault and battery.”