CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kidnapped Teen Uses Hand Signals Learned Online to Flag Down Help

By Jacklyn Krol
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLUiC_0cq8S7uK00

A teenager was kidnapped and managed to alert for help using a hand signal that she saw on TikTok.

A sixteen year old girl was in a silver Toyota car when a driver saw her use hand signals. The signal in question was “to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence.”

Local police did not specify which gesture that the girl used. However, people assume that it is the hand up, thumb tucked down then folding the fingers down. This signal was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation last year. It has been used to show others that the person is in a dangerous situation.

After the driver recognized the signals and saw that the teen “appeared to be in distress,” the driver called 9-1-1, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said that the parents of the teen reported her missing in Asheville, North Carolina on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the call and discovered 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina, behind the wheel on Thursday. He was driving on a highway in Kentucky at the time of the arrest.

The unidentified girl said that Brick drove her through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. According to officers, they confiscated Brick’s phone that “allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner,” Root stated.

Brick is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center with a $10,000 cash bond. He will be charged with “unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18.”

Another Kidnap Situation

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay helped an eleven-year-old girl without even knowing it. The Florida native named Alyssa is the actress and show’s No. 1 fan. A man attempted to kidnap her while she was waiting at a bus stop. Home surveillance footage captured the entire incident.

“The man got out of his vehicle holding a knife, came towards me and I tried to run, but he caught me,” she told The Today Show.

The kidnapper attempted to drag her away to his van but she fought back. They both fell and he gave up and drove away. Thankfully, Alyssa was making slime that day with a distinct shade of blue. She made sure to put some of the slime on him so it could help police find him. She credits this knowledge to the hit NBC crime series.

“I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him,” she explained. “I just feel proud of myself.”

Police caught the suspect, who had the slime on his arms. Furthermore, 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga was charged with “attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and aggravated assault and battery.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Indiana Fans React to Losing By Stripping in the Stands

If your Hoosier football team’s losing 17-3 to Rutgers in the first half, why not strip off your shirt and make some noise. Who cares if it’s cold. Make that Indiana cold. Did it distract the visiting Scarlet Knights? Nope. Did it rally the troops? Nah, man. This 2-8 Indiana football team lost 38-3 in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. Shhhh. Don’t tell anyone that this wacky Indiana team is four wins away from being bowl eligible.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Missing 16-year-old girl rescued after using TikTok hand signals for distress

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using TikTok hand signals to warn a motorist she was in distress, police say.Police in Kentucky say that they pulled over and arrested James Brick after someone in the car behind his truck recognised the hand gestures and called 911.Mr Brick, 61, was charged with unlawful imprisonment after being stopped in Laurel County, Kentucky, with the missing youngster in his back seat.During the investigation, deputies say they also located a phone in Mr Brick’s possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner, and he was also charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
wpsdlocal6.com

Hand signal used by missing teen developed in Canada to address pandemic violence

TORONTO (CTV Network) — It’s a simple hand gesture: displaying an open palm with the thumb tucked in, and then closing your fingers over the thumb, trapping it in. But this signal, popularized on TikTok, has the power to communicate that the person making the gesture is in need of help — something that came in handy last week when it led to the rescue of a missing 16-year-old girl after a motorist in Kentucky noticed the teen making the signal at passing drivers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Tiktok
The Independent

Horrifying video shows intruder breaking into house as mother and baby hid in bathroom

Horrifying surveillance footage shows the moment an intruder smashed his way into a house in Lake County, Tennessee, as a terrified mother and her baby hid inside.Keane Winchester, 26, says she and her two-year-old son, Memphis, were relaxing in their living room on 14 October when they heard some strange noises.“I heard a very loud bang, and it just wasn’t a normal bang,” Ms Winchester told WBBJ. “And then all of a sudden he started screaming, ‘Help, help!’”As the surveillance video shows, Ms Winchester was hearing the sounds of a man punching and ramming her window, groaning and screaming,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

California woman allegedly stabs mother to death during fight

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death during a physical altercation on Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:56 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Commerce Street. Police allege Zaria Hornsby got into a fight with her 43-year-old mother, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother filmed fighting off intruder as he ran toward her children

A mother was filmed heroically fighting off an intruder from her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, as her two young children were playing out the front. During the encounter on 26 October, the mother and her two daughters were in the family’s garage when a man ran towards them – forcing her to tackle him.He has since been identified by Rancho Cucamonga Police Department as Rasmuss Peter Rasmussen, aged 31, and he was arrested shortly after. The mother, who feared being identified because of her family’s safety, told a local TV station that she thought the intruder wanted to take...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chrissie Marie

Man Allegedly Decapitated Mom — Claims God Told Him She Was The Devil

Police apprehend a man who claims he killed his mother to save the world.fsHH /pixabay. An Ohio man, Lionel Gore, allegedly murdered and decapitated, his adopted mother, Diane Gore, then he set the house on fire in front of his 6-year-old nephew, Crime Online reported. But that's not the strangest part of the story. He claims his motive for the horrific murder was because the Holy Ghost told him she was the devil.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

290K+
Followers
29K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy