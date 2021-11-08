CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

L.A. Businesses Could Be Fined Up to $5K if They Don't Enforce City's COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Anna Carlson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mandate will begin to be imposed on November 29. After the first offense warning, subsequent warnings could result in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Virginia Mercury

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded — with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Boosting the Booster: San Francisco Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health is expanding the booster shot eligibility to all adults 18 and older, provided they qualify based on the timing of the previous dose of vaccine. On Saturday, KPIX met Shannon Scott at a vaccine clinic in the Bayview. She was there to get her booster shot. “I just decided today was the day,” Scott said. “When I found out they were giving them out here, I came immediately to get mine.” Per FDA recommendations, seniors, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in long-term care facilities, and those who work in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Health Departments Expand COVID Booster Eligibility Following State Directive

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A number of Bay Area public health departments on Friday expanded eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 booster to all adults over the age of 18. The decision comes after the state directed that anyone requesting a booster should not be turned away. California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon sent a letter to local health care providers saying they should allow patients to “self-determine their risk of exposure” if seeking a booster dose. He also highlighted that adults who received their second vaccine dose with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna more than six months ago, or their single Johnson...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KABC

Newsom’s economy: Rents are going to skyrocket

Renting an apartment in Southern California is our of reach for so many—and it’s about to get a lot more expensive. That’s according to a USC Casden Economics Forecast released this week. USC Lusk Center for Real Estate Director Richard Green, who co-authored the forecast says COVID-19 caused a large-scale move from central cities to the suburbs that resulted in a sharp rise in apartment vacancies…and while vacancies are coming back down in the urban areas, not so much in the suburbs . The forecast claims that by the end of third quarter in 2023, rents will increase by $252 over today’s rents in Los Angeles County, $410 in Orange County, $310 in Ventura County and $241 in the Inland Empire..
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#New York City#Vaccinations#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Covid Vaccine Mandate#The L A City Council#The Associated Press
KTLA

Judge denies L.A. police union’s request to block COVID vaccine mandate

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by the Los Angeles police union that he block the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for police officers from taking effect. Having rejected the Police Protective League’s petition for a temporary restraining order, California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff must still rule on a related request for a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

The Protests May Be Having An Effect: L.A. City Council Considers Tweaks To COVID Vaccine Proof Mandate

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles City Council could be tweaking the sweeping new SafePassLA mandate. The requirement took effect Monday and mandates people show proof of being fully vaccinated from COVID to enter many indoor businesses. The council will consider a few changes. Most notably, removing “malls and shopping centers” from the list of indoor public spaces that require proof of vaccination. It’s also considering requiring proof for those ages 12 and older.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Health Officials Greenlight On Demand COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — State health officials have eased the strict guidelines on who qualifies for a COVID booster shot, allowing all Californians who feel they are at risk to receive a dose of additional protection before attending large family gatherings planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. In letter to all local health jurisdictions and providers on Nov. 9, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state public health officer, announced that anyone who wanted one can now receive a booster shot. Eligibility for the shots had been limited to Californians age 65 and older, whose jobs could lead to exposure to the virus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
calmatters.org

Gas, electricity, food: Cost of living skyrockets in California

Day-to-day life is getting more expensive in California, which already has a higher percentage of residents living in poverty than any other state in the nation when the cost of living is taken into account. That’s because skyrocketing inflation rates pushed consumer prices nationwide up 6.2% in October compared to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Hundreds Gather At L.A. City Hall To Protest Vaccine Mandates

With the city of Los Angeles enforcing a new indoor COVID-19 vaccine order on Monday, hundreds gathered at city hall in protest of it and other mandates. A group called “Firefighters 4 Freedom” were among the demonstration’s organizers, with first responders for LAPD, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and LAFD members also present.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy