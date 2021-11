Hey, I don’t have time to watch movies sad to say, but if I did, I’d watch BOOGIE (and still just might one day) and that statement holds true just because of the trailer. So much so, that the trailer landed at the top of this post. What caught me, you ask? One, is certainly the track from the late Pop Smoke and I’m not big on Rap; two is the Chinese-American representation here and I’m not remotely Asian; add to it that the trailer just packaged the story so well. Yeah, I just might watch it one day and you’ve got a chance to watch it also as it is the HBO Saturday night movie of the week.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO