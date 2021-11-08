CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for your favorite pizza place in the Lowcountry

By Sophie Brams
 7 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s Monday which means it’s time for you to have your say on your favorite spots in the Lowcountry. This week, in honor of National Pizza with the Works Day, we want to know your go-to place to grab a slice!

News 2 viewers share their favorite doughnut spots

Note: Poll options are based on the highest-rated spots according to Yelp.
Note: Mobile app users, click her e to vote

Check back on Friday for a look at News 2 viewers’ top picks for a pie or a slice!

Don’t see your favorite? Let me know on Twitter @SophieBramsWCBD for a chance to have your favorite included on our honorable mentions list!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

