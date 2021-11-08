CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rui Hachimura’s timeline for full return to Wizards, revealed

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Wizards are off to a solid 7-3 start this season and that’s been without one of their key starters in Rui Hachimura. The former Gonzaga standout left training camp due to a personal matter and hasn’t played this season. However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania offered...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

First Look: Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 8

Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura who is also signed to Jordan Brand will have his first Air Jordan retro collaboration. What will launch soon is a special Air Jordan 8. This season marks Rui’s third year in the NBA and over the years he has had his own collaborative...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Rui Hachimura Brings Japanese Influence To His First-Ever Air Jordan Retro Collaboration

Despite having yet to make a first appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has cemented himself as a face of the League’s future since getting drafted in 2019. To celebrate him, Jordan Brand has not only signed the 23-year-old to its roster, but also gifted him special editions of the Air Jordan 36. Soon enough, the Japanese-native will have his very own Air Jordan 8 launch at retail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Rui Hachimura x Nike Air Jordan 8: Official Images & Rumored Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Rui Hachimura may not be a top 10 player in the NBA just yet,...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Bullets Forever

Rui Hachimura is seen by Wizards teammates at team workouts

On Tuesday, Quinton Mayo reported that Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura was seen at the MedStar Health Performance Center for team workouts. It is possibly the first time that Hachimura has been seen by teammates this season, based on a previous report last week that Mayo had stating that teammates weren’t aware of what he was doing.
NBA
Sole Collector

Rui Hachimura Gets His Own Air Jordan 8 Colorway

Jordan Brand has already given Rui Hachimura several PE makeups of some of its most recent performance Air Jordans, and soon, the Washington Wizards forward is also getting a special colorway on the Retro front. Leaked images from @Kangofmemphis reveal a first look at Hachimura’s forthcoming Air Jordan 8 release....
APPAREL
dcsportsking.com

Rui Hachimura expected to be full participant in next two weeks

The Washington Wizards are off to a great start this season with a 7-3 record. Fresh off their win Sunday over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Wizards are slated to get a boost with a big return. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charnia, Rui Hachimura is expected to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#Gonzaga#Athletic#The Eastern Conference#Dc
hoopsrumors.com

Charania’s Latest: Sexton, Hachimura, T. Bryant

Besides sharing updates on the Celtics’ possible interest in Ben Simmons, a potential return timeline for Pacers forward T.J. Warren, and Sixers center Joel Embiid entering the health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic touched upon a few other topics from around the NBA in his latest Inside Pass column. Here are some of the highlights:
NBA
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (personal) back with Wizards, 'reintegrated fully' within two weeks

Washington Wizards small forward Rui Hachimura (personal) has resumed being around the team in recent days, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hachimura missed training camp and has yet to play this season due to personal reasons. Per Charania, he is expected to be "reintegrated fully" in the next two weeks. Hachimura will help bolster the Wizards' front court immediately once active, but that could mean fewer opportunities for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Daniel Gafford.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
65K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy