Alexa, play Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever)” and let us sit in our feelings over Supergirl’s emotional series finale. For six seasons, Kara has been a symbol of hope and goodness, using her superpowers to help those in need. The show’s central thesis positioned the Kryptonian hero as a savior to others. But that notion was flipped on its head in the final hour when Kara realized that helping others to empower themselves made an even bigger difference. THE FINAL BATTLE | Formerly on the same side, Nyxly and Lex were now at odds battling it out on the streets (and buildings)...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO