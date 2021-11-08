CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Young Yakima Valley Man Among Dead at Travis Scott Concert

By Rik Mikals
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Yakima Valley native was among the eight people killed at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend. The concert held at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featured a two-day event featuring Drake and Travis Scott that came to a halt on Friday night as eight people including two teenagers were...

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

38 Amazing Actors That Have Called Washington State Home

Washington state is home to many interesting people. Washington has raised many great athletes such as Cooper Kupp, Brian Urlacher, Drew Bledsoe, and Hope Solo. Obviously, a lot of great musicians have come from Washington, with a few even coming out of Tri-Cities, including an entire rock band. When it...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Giant, Mysterious Piles Suddenly Show Up in Richland

Sometimes to avoid traffic on Duportail Street in Richland, I'll keep going to the end of Queensgate and turn left on Truman Avenue. At that point, Regency Park Apartments are on my left and a beautiful vineyard/orchard is on my right. Well, at least it used to be beautiful. Seemingly...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Cowiche, WA
102.7 KORD

Mother and 2Yr Old Fall 50 ft. at Multnomah Falls

It's hard to resist the beauty of Multnomah Falls. We stop and take pictures almost every time we pass by. Yesterday her mother and her two-year-old daughter were hiking at Multnomah Falls and fell 50 ft down a steep slope and into the water. Naturally, onlookers and other hikers rushed to help.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
102.7 KORD

Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy