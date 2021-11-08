CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A multi-vehicle accident injured 1 person in Holland (Holland, MI)

 7 days ago

On Sunday, one person suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Holland.

The three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 12:55 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on US-31, when the driver, a 26-year-old woman from West Olive, traveled through the median into southbound traffic.

A multi-vehicle accident injured 1 person in Holland

November 8, 2021

