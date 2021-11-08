Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council hosts Veterans Day Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council (GCVAC) will host the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Downtown at Spring Street, head down Main Street to Bayfront Parkway, and end at Veterans Memorial Park.

The main viewing position and grandstand will be at Bartram Park, located at 211 Bayfront Parkway.

The grand marshal this year will be Mr. Robbie Gregg.

The E Bud Day Award, an award given to a veteran who has given his/her time and energy to serve other veterans in the community, will be given to Mr. Newton Knight.

GCVAC invites everyone to come and join veterans, their families, and the community to honour and pay tribute to our fallen heroes and all veterans that served our county.

