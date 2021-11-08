CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store

By Erica Garner
 7 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a robbery at an Abilene convenience store early Monday morning.

A report from the Abilene Police Department states a masked suspect entered a 7-Eleven on the 1300 block of S. 14th Street just after midnight, brandished the outline of a gun in his pocket, then took a drawer full of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident, and police are still investigating.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

