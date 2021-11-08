Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a robbery at an Abilene convenience store early Monday morning.

A report from the Abilene Police Department states a masked suspect entered a 7-Eleven on the 1300 block of S. 14th Street just after midnight, brandished the outline of a gun in his pocket, then took a drawer full of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident, and police are still investigating.

