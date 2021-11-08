CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Murder suspect intervened between former boyfriend and girlfriend in Central Lubbock shooting, warrant says

By Erica Pauda
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLgnG_0cq8LJNa00

LUBBOCK, Texas– An altercation between a former girlfriend and boyfriend at a Central Lubbock apartment Friday led to another man intervening and shooting the ex-boyfriend, a murder warrant revealed Monday.

Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street, apartment 312.

When officers arrived on the scene, Christopher Guerra was found with a gunshot wound and lying on the ground outside of apartment 312, the warrant said.

Prior to shots being fired, Guerra and his ex-girlfriend were arguing outside of the apartment. According to the warrant, Ryan Christopher Menegay exited the apartment and approached Guerra with a .22 caliber rifle.

At first, Menegay tried to hit Guerra in the face with the butt of the rifle, but he missed, the warrant said. Menegay then leveled the rifle toward Guerra and fired one shot.

Guerra was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the warrant, Guerra’s ex-girlfriend told investigators she knew Menegay “was trying to protect her, but way out of line.”

Menegay was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on a murder charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR crews battle house fire early Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Monday morning near 82nd Street and Interstate 27. Officials said the call came in just after 3:00 a.m. Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that no one was injured. The cause of the fire was still unknown Monday morning. Investigators with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office were […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Motorcycle crash in Lubbock leads to serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before 2:00 a.m. near University Avenue and Main Street, according to Lubbock Police. Authorities said two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed. Lubbock Police told EverythingLubbock.com that a woman on the motorcycle had serious injuries and was transported to University Medical […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Weather#Police#University Medical Center
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS: Constable, high-ranking deputies arrested after stealing ‘personal property’ from Tyler residence while on duty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Constable and two high-ranking deputies were arrested after stealing from a Tyler residence while on duty, according to DPS. Smith County Constable for Precinct 1 Curtis Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman were arrested for theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity. The highest […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested for multiple charges in Plainview, including stealing vehicle out of Lubbock, police report says

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was arrested for not only being intoxicated inside a Plainview business, but also for driving a stolen vehicle out of Lubbock, a police report said. At approximately 9:23 a.m., Sunday, the Plainview Police Department responded to a call of a man intoxicated inside El Comal, 1006 West 24th Street, the report […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

High-ranking Smith County constable deputies arrested on multiple charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two high-ranking deputies in the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office have been arrested on numerous charges by the Texas Rangers. 42-year-old LaQuenda Banks and 44-year-old Derrick Holman were booked on charges that included abuse of official capacity, official oppression and theft. Banks is listed on the Smith County Pct. 1 […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
845
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy