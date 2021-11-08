LA and NYC Marathons Return

After their respective pandemic holds, the Los Angeles and New York City Marathons took place over the weekend.

In Los Angeles, Kenyan and a Welsh woman are this year's winners in the 36th annual Los Angeles Marathon. John Korir was the men's winner with an unofficial time of two hours, 12-minutes and 47-seconds. Natasha Cockram of Wales completed the 26-mile, 385-yard course in an unofficial time of two-hours, 33-minutes and 16-seconds. But there was also a little history made as Jocelyn Rivas became the youngest woman to complete 100 marathons. She’s 24 and is awaiting certification by Guinness World Records.

In New York City, two Kenyans were the first to cross the finish line. Peres Jepchirchir is the winner of the women's race, finishing at 2:22:39. The men's title went to Albert Korir with a finish time of 2:08:22.