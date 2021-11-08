CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How White Sox' Playoff Disappointment Will Impact Offseason Plans

By Vinnie Duber
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLSBAD, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox had six good months. Followed by a few really bad days. For plenty of fans, the team's disappointingly quick exit from the postseason was enough to define the 2021 campaign. After all, even with a managerial change, offseason upgrades and a year's worth of...

