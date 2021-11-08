How White Sox' Playoff Disappointment Will Impact Offseason Plans

The White Sox are in unchartered territory going into 2022. In 2021, the White Sox achieved back to back postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history. It is now Rick Hahn’s job to make sure we achieve the first ever back to back to back postseason appearances in franchise history, as well as, the first ever back to back division titles. You would hope that the situation they are currently in would allow them to maintain a payroll that is not only the highest in franchise history, but would also put them squarely in the top 10 in the league. $170m feels like a logical White Sox limit based on history, but $190m+ feels like the price point needed to turn this group into a true contender. We can use all the money we saved on switching to blank black towels for Game 4.

