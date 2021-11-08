Quick Hits: The Monday Morning Edition

Good Thursday to you Steelers fans. The once very deep wide receiver position is anything but. JuJu Smith-Schuster is already lost for the season and now Chase Claypool is week to week with a toe injury. Originally thought to be much more serious, the team announced yesterday it wasn’t quite that bad. Still however, the Steelers will head into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with Diontae Johnson, James Washington and likely Ray Ray McCloud. There is some speculation that Anthony Miller could be elevated to the active squad to add some depth but we don’t know that for certain at this time.

