Quick Hits: The Monday Morning Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s all the detail I ever...

Broad Street Hockey

Monday Morning Fly By: Somehow, November

*The Flyers closed out the first month of the season with their first definitively bad game of hockey against the Calgary Flames. Can’t win them all, folks. If you missed it, we’ve a recap. [BSH]. *If you had to pin this loss on some single thing, you could probably put...
NHL
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Adem Bona Day Edition

Adem Bona has officially committed to the UCLA Bruins. Read more about it here. At 10:30 pm ET today, Kentucky Wildcats recruit Adem Bona is expected to announce his commitment to a program. Bona, the 19th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, reportedly has his sights set on either UCLA...
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Jeff Wilson takes a stab at guessing the players that the Texas Rangers could pursue once this incredibly uninteresting World Series finally ends. And, Ryan Divish noted yesterday that the Mariners won’t be picking up Kyle Seager’s option for the 2022 season which frees him up to lead the Rangers to the playoffs.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

775 Winter Update: Quick Hits

The 775 Winter Update was an Open event that provided an opportunity for the PBR Staff to get up close look to evaluate the progress players have made over the past few months during the Summer and Fall seasons. This event provided an opportunity players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted, with the help of the leading technology in the game with Blast Motion and TrackMan.
BASEBALL
Morning Skate: Washington Capitals @ Detroit Red Wings- Preview, How to Watch

What a weird, wacky, and wild first month to the season it has been for the Red Wings. They blew multiple three goal leads to Tampa in the opener, got boat raced by a bad Montreal team twice, got out played by Calgary and Boston, and had a four game losing streak. Conversely they dominated Chicago, dominated Vancouver and Columbus in consecutive games, came back from 2-0 deficits to force overtime in consecutive games against Washington and Florida (winning one in OT), and followed up that four game losing streak with a three game winning streak that included wins over Vegas and Edmonton.
NHL
3 overperforming (and 3 underperforming) Red Wings

Not everyone can be Lucas Raymond or Moritz Seider. Whether it be slow starts or sheer puck luck, many of the Detroit Red Wings are playing below their actual skill level. Some others are actually outperforming their expectations, scoring and working at a higher clip than they have in the past. The Red Wings are 14 games into their season. Sooner than later, these overperforming (and underperforming) players are bound for regression.
NHL
Quick Hit Notes: Ole Miss

Liberty came into Ole Miss as a homecoming for Head Coach Hugh Freeze, but Ole Miss didn’t give in and found ways to win offensively over Liberty 27-14. In just the second play of the game Ole Miss’ running back Jerrion Ealy found a hole in the line and broke free down the left side of the line for a 70-yard touchdown run to give Ole Miss the lead early on 7-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oilier Than Thou: Wings win race in fast-paced game against Edmonton

The Red Wings welcomed the 9-1 Edmonton Oilers to Detroit for a Tuesday night tilt. Edmonton accepted the invitation with a goalie making his second career NHL start. It’s the league’s highest-scoring rookies versus the league’s highest-scoring.... older guys. First Period. Blashill starts the game matching Larkin’s line against McDavid...
NHL
Red Wings Results and Recaps

Led by Larkin’s 2 acute angle goals, Detroit finally takes down Montreal. A chaotic end of regulation shows just why the Wings are a fun team. Larkin scored! And then it all went wrong... By helmerroids October 23. The fireworks ran out as the Wings failed to find the net.
NHL
SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “Sudden Shortage” Edition

Good Thursday to you Steelers fans. The once very deep wide receiver position is anything but. JuJu Smith-Schuster is already lost for the season and now Chase Claypool is week to week with a toe injury. Originally thought to be much more serious, the team announced yesterday it wasn’t quite that bad. Still however, the Steelers will head into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with Diontae Johnson, James Washington and likely Ray Ray McCloud. There is some speculation that Anthony Miller could be elevated to the active squad to add some depth but we don’t know that for certain at this time.
NFL
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Signing Barkley, Interest in Cam? + More

"I think the exact amount of time is not known but we're thinking at least four weeks based on what the doctors have said." "Dan [Morgan] had been with him in Buffalo. We always kind of thought he could be a good guy on the roster. Smart guy, a tremendous worker, accurate, can learn the offense quickly. He was somebody in the summer that we had looked at. He seemed like a natural fit to get in here and backup P.J."
NFL
Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Canadiens - Preview, How to Watch

Tonight the Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens in what will already be the third game between these squads this season. Montreal has taken the first two games of the season series, by scores of 6-1 and 3-0 respectively. The Red Wings are hoping to flip the script this time.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones returns to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks — and he’s eyeing Saturday’s game vs. his old team, the Edmonton Oilers, for his season debut

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones conceded it would be perfect timing if he could make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers, the team that drafted him in 2015. But it’s out his hands. Or more precisely, it’s up to his wrist. “I’m not going to lie, it’d be nice to play in Edmonton. It’d be a fun one,” said Jones, who returned to practice Monday after a left wrist strain had kept ...
NHL
Morning Journal

Morning Journal sports updates print editions

Effective immediately, there is an update for The Morning Journal print editions in the way it presents evening sports coverage and news. Because of production changes, some events will finish after the deadline for the next day’s print edition. Game-night coverage and other sports news will be available at www.morningjournal.com....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cody Enterprise

Quick hits: Merry Christmas for Broncs

Apparently a writer for a Jackson radio station kicked the hornet’s nest with players and fans after Cody beat Jackson on a last minute touchdown earlier in the season. This writer saw quite the silver lining in the Jackson loss, writing “Cody will dread meeting Jackson again in Laramie on Nov. 12. Jackson is counting the days like Christmas.”
CODY, WY
Red Wings Conquer Canadiens, Win 3-2 in OT

Detroit took on Montreal tonight, looking to turn the tables after losing two to the Habs already this season. The hope was that Tyler Bertuzzi and the entire top line being available would make a significant difference. After being shutout Thursday the Wings were hoping to reignite the offense against...
NHL

