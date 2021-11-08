4 Injured In 8-Vehicle Accident On Tri-State Tollway In Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized after an eight-car crash Monday morning on the Tri-State Tollway in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Illinois State Police said eight vehicles were involved in the accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Dempster Street around 8:30 a.m.

Four people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three lanes of northbound I-294 were closed near Dempster Street immediately after the crash, and one lane remained closed as of 10 a.m. as police investigate the cause of the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.