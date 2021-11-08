CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maria Shriver Shows Support For Son-In-Law Chris Pratt After Post Backlash

By Jason Brow
 7 days ago
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Broadimage/Shutterstock

After Chris Pratt came under fire for sending love to Katherine Schwarzenegger – which many took as a diss against Anna Faris – Maria Shriver encouraged her son-in-law to pay the haters no mind.

Make way for mother-in-law. Chris Pratt found himself on the wrong end of a fan backlash on Nov. 2, after he praised his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in an Instagram message. Many fans used this as an opportunity to defend Chris’s ex, Anna Faris, in the comments section, and that prompted Maria Shriver to step in and leave a comment of her own. “I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have !!” wrote Maria, 66.

(Instagram)

“I love you, Chris. Keep being your wonderful self,” she added. “Rise above the noise. Your kids love your family loves you, your wife loves you what a beautiful life I’m proud of you xo.” As for what exactly Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex meant by noise? Many fans interpreted Chris’s caption on the Nov. 2 post -notably, the line about how Katherine, 31, gave Chris, 42, a “healthy daughter,” aka their 1-year-old Lyla – as shade towards Anna, 44, and their 9-year-old son, Jack. Jack was born premature and faced health issues early on in his life.

The comment was, at face value, an innocuous show of love. “We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!” he wrote, before calling her “my greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot.” Katherine responded in the comments, saying, “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you.”

The whole incident seemingly took a toll on the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling crappy, and I didn’t want to work out,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Nov. 5. Chris said that he knew that if he “put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better,” but admitted that it took him a moment to process his feelings before he went on a run.

Once he got his “blood pumping,” Chris said that he felt “emotional” and felt “like there was another in the fire standing next to me.” Chris didn’t mention the comment backlash or specifically say why he was depressed, but many have interpreted these feelings due to this latest controversy.

