Camila Cabello Shows Off New Neck Tattoo Honoring 'Mother Nature'

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello debuted some new ink dedicated to the "wisdom of Mother Nature."

The "Havana" singer showed off the new tattoo on the nape of her neck, courtesy of tattoo artist Kane Navasard , that was inspired by a book she recently read. On Sunday (November 7), she shared a photo of the ink to Instagram, showing off the sweetgrass line work on the nape of her neck.

"The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos', the word for home," she wrote, referencing the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer . "After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of it's inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. 'All flourishing is mutual.'"

Cabello recently opened up to Glamour about finding her calm in a career that is often full of constant commitments, citing the pandemic as a reason she was able to "slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff." The break helped her write her new album differently, allowing her to take more breaks and be "the most grounded and calm I've ever been making an album."