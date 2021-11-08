1 person dead after a motorcycle crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a traffic accident took the life of one person on Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 7 p.m. on Interstate 10, close to mile marker 95 in Lafayette Parish.

