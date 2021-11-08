John L. Scott, Sr., 81, of West Union, Ohio died November 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 12, 1939 in West Union. He is preceded by wife, Louttie J. Scott; parents Eugene Edgar Scott and Laura Francis Hill; four children, John Lee Scott, Jr., Ruby Allen, Robert Patrick, and Rhonda McKienze; one step daughter, Vickie Dawson; and two brothers, Jerry Eugene Scott and Douglas Junior Scott. John is survived by seven children, Duane Edgar (Phyllis) Scott of West Union, Jimmy Scott of Manchester, Ashley (Stephen) Haddox of Clay City, Kentucky, Christa Darr of Savanna, Illinois, Patricia Marie (Ashley) Davenport of West Union, Davie Jacqueline Nichole Menke of West Union and Misty Dawn Chain of Ripley; several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. John has been a firefighter since 1970. He was the captain at the Monroe/Manchester Fire Department and E.M.S. He was a former truck driver for Jones Trucking in West Union. He was a former tow truck operator for Richard Huntley’s Towing Company. The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 11 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Carl Brown will officiate. The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.