Yakima, WA

Young Yakima Valley Man Among Dead at Travis Scott Concert

By Rik Mikals
 7 days ago
A Yakima Valley native was among the eight people killed at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend. The concert held at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featured a two-day event featuring Drake and Travis Scott that came to a halt on Friday night as eight people including two teenagers were...

Violent Teen Carjackers Arrested in Pasco

When I first read about these violent carjackers in Pasco (who are just kids, ages 13 and 16), my first thought was that they need their asses beaten and to spend a long time in jail. My second thought was about the new kid they introduced in the season 4...
PASCO, WA
Mother and 2Yr Old Fall 50 ft. at Multnomah Falls

It's hard to resist the beauty of Multnomah Falls. We stop and take pictures almost every time we pass by. Yesterday her mother and her two-year-old daughter were hiking at Multnomah Falls and fell 50 ft down a steep slope and into the water. Naturally, onlookers and other hikers rushed to help.
ACCIDENTS
Fall Fishing Washington State [VIDEO]

I recently stumbled on a YouTube channel called Fishin' Pacific Northwest. They only have 49 subscribers to date, but I think that's going to grow. And I don't get the impression the videographer of this channel really cares if he has thousands and thousands of viewers, you can see he's doing this out of the pure passion for fishing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

