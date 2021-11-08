Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates MNF Promo for Steelers-Bears

PITTSBURGH — On April 27, 2019, Taco Charlton was waiting for his phone to ring. Inevitability, an 817 area code number would show up on his phone that night. Charlton was heading to Dallas to play for the Cowboys as he was picked with the 28th pick in that draft. On the same night, T.J. Watt was waiting for his call to come through on his phone. However, it was a 412 area code number. Watt was going to become a Pittsburgh Steeler, and picked only two spots after Charlton.

