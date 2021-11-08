CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Multiple agencies respond to Charles City house fire

KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES CITY, Iowa - Departments from many fire departments responded to a house...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Rockford, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Charles City, IA
Government
City
Colwell, IA
City
Charles City, IA
City
Floyd, IA
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Marble#Iowa Departments#Floyd Colwell#Amr

Comments / 0

Community Policy