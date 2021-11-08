CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ABC to Broadcast from Lindblad Ship in Antarctica

cruiseindustrynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindblad Expeditions announced that ABC News will be broadcasting live from National Geographic Endurance in Antarctica November 10-16, 2021 as part of their month long climate change...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

Antarctica Bound: Oceanwide Ships Sail South

Two Oceanwide ships have departed toward Antarctica for the company's first Antarctica season since 2019-2020 as the Plancius and Hondius are already on their way south. The two vessels are booked solid, the company said, and will restart operations on November 23 and 26, respectively, kicking off the season with the 19-night Solar Eclipse cruise through three destinations: the Falklands, South Georgia, and our much-missed Antarctica.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Seattle Times

Sailing to Antarctica

Norway-based Hurtigruten stopped using highly polluting heavy fuel oil more than a decade ago, and made waves in 2019 when it launched the world’s first hybrid electric-powered expedition vessel, MS Roald Amundsen, followed by a second one, MS Fridtjof Nansen, in 2020. In Antarctica, passengers learn about the iceberg-filled waters...
LIFESTYLE
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind. The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date. On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Muir
Person
Amy Robach
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc World News Tonight#Broadcasting#Antarctica#Lindblad Expeditions#Abc News Live#Abc World News
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Penguin from Antarctica travels 3,000 km to New Zealand, affectionately named Pingu by locals

A rare Antarctic penguin has been found on the shores of New Zealand, 3,000 km away from its home.The Adélie penguin is only the third of its kind to be found on New Zealand’s shores. They were last spotted in the country in 1962 and 1993.In this instance, the penguin was found by a local resident called Harry Singh who works on the beach at Birdlings Flat, a settlement south of the city of Christchurch. He was walking back home with his wife when he spotted the penguin, who has now been named Pingu by locals.“First I thought it (was)...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Rare penguin wanders 1900 miles from Antarctica to New Zealand

A rare penguin wandered nearly 2,000 miles from Antarctica to New Zealand, according to a report. Named “Pingu” by charmed locals, he’s just the third Adélie penguin ever found on New Zealand, the BBC reported. The breed lives only on the Antarctic peninsula — at least 1,864 miles away. Harry...
ANIMALS
FanSided

Why isn’t CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there’s going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn’t going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it’s not bad news about it just yet.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Global Warming
ScienceAlert

These Strange, Brittle 'Eggshell' Exoplanets Could Be Orbiting Alien Stars

The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Antarctica: A window to the future

Remote and wild, Antarctica is a spectacular place that most people on Earth won’t ever get to. But it’s a frontier for scientific research. Cosmos spoke to Nicole Webster, the new chief scientist of the Australian Antarctic Division, to learn about what kind of research is undertaken on this frozen continent, from the smallest krill to the largest ice sheets, and what it might teach us about our future on this planet.
ASTRONOMY
tripsavvy.com

Exploring Iceland With Lindblad Expeditions' National Geographic Endurance

Recently, I was one of the first passengers to sail on Lindblad Expeditions' brand-new ship, National Geographic Endurance. Our itinerary took in northern and western Iceland, where we saw everything from an active volcano to the inside of a glacier, fascinating rock formations, abundant marine mammals, remote islands, and birds, birds, and more birds. The experience of visiting Iceland by sea was incredible—and seeing it from the deck of Endurance was an experience in itself.
TRAVEL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Where Are Norwegian Cruise Line’s Ships?

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17-ship fleet is on the move again. While six ships have now resumed service for the brand, several others are being prepared to return to guest operations over the next few months. Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Nov....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
themusicnetwork.com

ABC and triple j secure broadcast rights for Sydney Mardi Gras

National broadcaster ABC has secured the television and radio rights for Sydney’s annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade for the next three years. The network has obtained the rights to the celebrations until 2024, with triple j named as the official host radio broadcaster. 2022’s Sydney Mardi Gras parade...
AUSTRALIA
Laredo Morning Times

ABC to Develop Drama 'No Good Deed' From Jeannine Renshaw, Justin Hartley to Produce

The project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the network. Jeannine Renshaw will write and executive produce. Nzingha Stewart will direct and executive produce. “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley will also executive produce under his ChangeUp Productions banner along with ChangeUp’s Julianna LaRosa, the company’s head of development. 20th Television, where Hartley is under an overall deal, will produce.
TV SERIES
abc.com

ABC Updates

The ABC midseason schedule 2021-2022 has been announced! Yes, ABC announced the first wave of midseason premiere dates for new and returning series and all we can say is... teacher knows best! Workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, starring and executive produced by Quinta Brunson, will air a special early premiere on TUESDAY, DEC 7. The all-new series is then set to air new episodes in its regular time period starting TUESDAY, JAN 4, where it will be joined by Emmy®-nominated black-ish for a star-studded final season, and the winter return of Queens.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Bob Costas Reveals Surprising Fact From Broadcasting Career

For 40 years, Bob Costas was the voice of NBC, leading Sunday Night Football on NBC coverage for years and becoming the voice of the Olympics. But in a recent interview, he had an interesting revelation about his time at the network. Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy