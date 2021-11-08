CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men’s basketball nonconference storylines: Will Hurley vs. Hurley be the highlight?

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Dan and Bobby Hurley have never faced each other as head coaches, and that seems to be the way both want it. As intensely competitive as both brothers are, the emotions could overflow.

“There’s the potential for an Arizona State-UConn game out in the Bahamas this year, because we’re both in [the Battle 4 Atlantis],” UConn men’s backetball coach Dan Hurley said. “But unfortunately for the fans that wish to see us battling on the sidelines, we’re on opposite sides of the bracket. We’re hoping it’s a championship reunion, and we’ll make our first game in a championship setting. That would be nice.”

The Hurleys coached together at Wagner, with Bobby as Dan’s assistant. Bobby went on to coach Buffalo and ASU, Dan to Rhode Island and UConn. They haven’t looked to schedule each other yet. If both reach the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 27, that could be the next best thing. It could also be the highlight of UConn’s pre-Big East schedule.

UConn, anticipating big tests and Quad 1 and 2 opponents nearly every night during the 20-game Big East schedule, did not “schedule up” in nonconference as the program had to do in the AAC days. The Huskies will have to make the most of the quality nonconference opportunities they will have.

Battle in the Bahamas

UConn opens with four mid-majors at home, then goes to the Bahamas for at least one marquee matchup against Auburn in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tigers, ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, will lean heavily on point guard Wendell Green Jr., a transfer from Eastern Kentucky, to feed the biggest front court Bruce Pearl believes he has had.

The Huskies could play Michigan State, the perennial Big Ten power, or Loyola of Chicago, which has become an annual March underdog story, in the second round. Arizona State plays national champ Baylor in its first game, then either Syracuse or Virginia Commonwealth, so it would take a lot of “ifs” to play out for UConn to meet Arizona State on Nov, 26.

But circle your calendar just in case.

Country roads

UConn will play at West Virginia in the Big East-Big 12 Challenge on Dec. 8, renewing what was once a rivalry in the original Big East.

The Mountaineers, coached by Bob Huggins, are in the throes of a quick rebuild as most of the team that went to the NCAA Round of 32 departed. Among three graduate transfers coming in is Pauly Paulicap, who was at DePaul last year and faced the Huskies three times. They’ll have senior guards in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil and will provide UConn with its first true road test in the early months of the season.

Bring on the Bonnies

UConn signed on to play in the Never Forget Classic, honoring victims of 9/11, on Dec. 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hurley’s old stomping grounds. The Huskies lost to Florida State in this event during Hurley’s first season at UConn.

St. Bonaventure has become a sneaky good Atlantic 10 power on the national stage. Snubbed despite 22 wins in 2016, the Bonnies have gone to the Big Dance in 2018 and 2021, losing in the first round to LSU. Coach Mark Schmidt has all his starters back with newcomers coming off the bench. The Bonnies checked in at No. 23, one ahead of UConn, in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com .

